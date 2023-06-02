Phillip Schofield 'broken and ashamed' as he breaks silence on affair, denies grooming younger man

This Morning hosts pay tribute to Phillip Schofield in the first episode since he resigned.

Television presenter Phillip Schofield has denied grooming a young staff member in his first interview since exiting This Morning.

The 61-year-old’s two decade run on ITV’s morning news programme came to a head last week after he admitted to having an affair with a younger staff member, whom Schofield first met as a teenager.

In a statement, he described the relationship as “unwise, but not illegal”.

In an interview published on Friday, Schofield has told the Sun about intimate details of the affair, revealing the pair were “mates” who became romantically linked following a “consensual” run-in in a dressing room in 2017.

“I was unprofessional, one time, in a 41-year career,” Schofield told The Sun.

“I know I did that. And there is no excuse. I won’t put forward an excuse. No one did anything wrong apart from me.”

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Disgraced television presenter Phillip Schofield, pictured alongside his former This Morning co-host Holly Willoughby, has broken his silence.

He says he with has “struggling” with his sexuality in the lead up to the affair, and regrets the moment “so deeply”.

The television presenter also denied accusations of grooming, and says homophobia is responsible for some of the criticism thrown over the pair’s age gap.

“There are accusations of all sorts of things. It never came across that way (an abuse of power) because we’d become mates. I don’t know about that,” he said.

“But of course I understand that there will be a massive judgement, but bearing in mind, I have never exercised that anywhere else.

“Attraction is attraction. It’s no different in the gay world as it is in the heterosexual world or in the lesbian world ... It’s accepted by Leonardo DiCaprio, it’s not accepted if it’s in the gay world.”

He described sharing a beer with his lover at a South East London apartment, and denies using ITV’s money to pay for cab rides for the younger man.

Schofield had followed his lover on Twitter while he was still a teenager, though says this was at the request of a friend. He offered career advice, and helped him secure a work experience role on This Morning.

“I told him: ‘I think I can get you an interview, but I can’t get you the job. If you get in and screw it up I can’t save you’,” Schofield said.

“He got the job on his own merits and started working on the show.”

Schofield was married to Stephanie Lowe for 27 years before he came out as gay in 2020.

Schofield began his TV career in New Zealand. He spent three years hosting 1980s music show Shazam!, and was a Radio Hauraki DJ.