Caroline Flack's mother to Phillip Schofield: 'Don't do anything silly'

This Morning hosts pay tribute to Phillip Schofield in the first episode since he resigned.

The mother of former Love Island host Caroline Flack has criticised ITV for its handling of Phillip Schofield’s resignation, and said the network “learned nothing” from her daughter’s death.

In an interview with BBC Two’s Newsnight, Christine Flack said the television network should have looked after the former This Morning host and the young man he had an affair with, The Guardian reported.

Continuing her criticism of ITV, she said the station’s on air personalities were, “not commodities, they’re people”, and hated that Schofield and the young man at the centre of the recent scandal were, “going through such an awful time”.

“It’s bad enough when it’s in private, but when it’s in every single paper and first thing on the news, it’s just ridiculous. Wait to see what happens. Let’s hope for the best,” she said on Friday (local time).

“I send my regards to Phillip and the young lad, and hope they get over this. Don’t do anything silly.”

READ MORE:

* Phillip Schofield asks: 'Do you want me to die? Because that's where I am'

* Phillip Schofield’s ex-lover now working in 'remote' pub as TV career 'in ruins'

* Phillip Schofield hits back at critics after quitting UK TV, accuses them of holding a grudge



Schofield, 61, stepped down from his role as This Morning host in May, amid feud rumours with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

The following week he resigned from ITV and parted ways with his agency when he admitted to having an, “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague while he was married.

Getty Images Caroline Flack's (left) mother Christine has criticised ITV over its treatment of Phillip Schofield.

In his first broadcast interview on Friday (local time), Schofield told BBC the press attention had been “relentless”, and drew comparisons between himself and Love Island host Caroline Flack, who killed herself in February 2020, aged 40.

“And so how much do you want a man to take, and are you truly only happy when he's dead? And this is how Caroline Flack felt. And it didn't stop. And I know I've done something wrong, and I've owned up to doing something wrong.

“Do you want me to die? Because that's where I am”.

A British coroner ruled Caroline Flack killed herself after being charged with assaulting her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, amid fears the trial would end her career and bring unbearable media scrutiny.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images TV presenter Caroline Flack killed herself in 2020, weeks before her assault trial was set to begin.

She died weeks before the trial was set to begin.

Following her death, ITV – which hosts Love Island – released a statement, writing that the presenter was "a much loved member of the Love Island team”.

Schofield knew Caroline Flack personally, and Flack told Newsnight he was “very upset” when her daughter died, but now was likely realising, “even more what she went through”.

“Until it happens to you, you feel sad, but you don’t understand. He’s trying to put things straight. But I don’t think it will end there. I hope he’s done the right thing. I hope he feels better. I hope people now will let it settle. He’s lost his job, he’s lost his world. I think that’s enough. I think that’s enough for anybody.”

Schofield’s former co-host Holly Willoughby is expected to return to This Morning on Monday morning (UK time) and has reportedly been preparing a “personal statement” about recent events.

Where to get help