Broadcast veteran Karyn Hay resigns from RNZ after four years

Veteran broadcaster Karyn Hay has resigned from Radio New Zealand, after four years working evenings at the state media.

RNZ confirmed the news, stating Hay was leaving in order to take a sabbatical, and work on writing projects.

“RNZ Nights presenter, Karyn Hay ONZM, has decided after more than 15 years of working full-time in the evenings... to take a sabbatical.” an RNZ spokesperson said.

“RNZ wishes her the best for her future.”

Hay joined RNZ in 2018 after working with RadioLive for more than a decade. At the end of her time there, Hay was presenting evening talkback.

She went on to work four years at RNZ, hosting RNZ on Lately and more recently, Nights with Karyn Hay. She has been off-air for most of this year.

She had previously worked for Channel Z. She completed her second novel, The March of the Foxglove, late in 2016.