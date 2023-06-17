Michelle Ang on 'sexy chef energy' and her outspoken new role

Michelle Ang started off in McDonald's Young Entertainers, before landing roles in everything from The Tribe, Neighbours and Fear of the Walking Dead, which she was nominated for an Emmy for.

Her next job is closer to home in Homebound 3.0, a satirical comedy on life for the boomerang generation - adults who move home to live with their parents again. Homebound 3.0 screens Thursdays on Three and streams on ThreeNow.

Favourite movie

Still reeling from Everything Everywhere All At Once. I hadn’t laughed and cried that hard in a movie in a long time. It really punched me in the feels.

Favourite book

Strange the Dreamer. It’s a beautiful YA fantasy novel where the lore and the world is so incredibly imaginative. I don’t get much time to read currently, but I devoured this and the sequel over a few weeks. It’s got such a beautiful romance in it.

Favourite TV show

Currently, The Bear. The obvious reason is, as my flatmate calls it “sexy chef energy”. I love the tour de force of the cast, all so authentic in their performances. This is the kind of TV I love – when the story is actually about something relatively small, but the world is portrayed in full colour and the characters deep.

I also love that the hero is the one having to be big, brash and extroverted but is quiet, loyal and diligent. Would be so cool to have more role models like that to look up to in media.

Supplied A few of Michelle Ang’s favourite things to watch, read and listen to.

Podcast

Just caught onto the Directors Guild of America podcast where they interview the big directors on their projects and the journey to make it.

I listened to them the whole way driving from Los Angeles to Big Sur for a wedding recently, and it made me feel like I was in some sort of movie myself. Driving through the desert, the coastline and against forests. Stopping at petrol stations in the middle of nowhere. Very inspiring.

Restaurant

Erm, anywhere and anything with truffle oil. I must’ve been a truffle pig in a past life. There is something so intoxicating about the smell and the decadence of its flavour.

Song

I’ve been listening to the soundtrack of Devs, with music by Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow. I’m directing my first psychological thriller so I’ll drive to set with this blasting to get my stomach twisted into the appropriate knots for the vibe I’m trying to capture with the camera. A sort of osmosis of tone.

Supplied Nick Offerman as Forest in Devs.

Thing to buy at the supermarket

Handsoap. I’m a very smell sensitive person and it’s always exciting to get to choose the new scent for those hand wash moments. It’s the small luxuries! Anything with a sandalwood or woodsy smell is a win.

Fragrance

Currently a little obsessed with Abel Odor’s box set of layering fragrances: Green Cedar, Cyan Nori, Pink Iris. I discovered them during a stint in Wellington directing a project, and since I often use scents as a sort of emotional armour, I bought it to get me in the zone.

Destination

I want to check out Seoul. I want to eat at all the local spots, and check out what the K-beauty fashion and makeup vibes are like. I think South Korea has done an incredible job of branding itself to the world, and I want to see what the real thing is like.

Supplied Natural perfumes by Abel (left), Ang as Melissa in Homebound 3.0.

Weekend ritual

I use weekends as a way to get on top of things. I love doing a deep house clean and laundry loads so everything is reset. I’ll diffuse some essential oils, and play music while I’m doing it. Then, as a treat, I’ll take my son out to yum cha and we’ll come home and play a board game. A way to reset but then feel rested!

Person

Got to be my little one. Who else can turn the bathroom into an obstacle course that uses up all the toilet paper, refuse to eat the dinner I’ve cooked and still win my heart over with some crayon drawn flowers and a smoochy nighttime kiss.

Job

Working on Homebound 3.0 was pretty awesome. There was a real feeling of being in something crazy, challenging and fun together. I loved the script and the sensibility that the creator gave this series, it was always something wild happening. I can’t deny that it’s a treat to play a badly behaved character, Melissa is 100% more outspoken than I am.