David Attenborough doco crew attacked by tiger sharks

Crew filming Netflix’s latest David Attenborough documentary series had a “horrific” encounter with tiger sharks.

The four-part climate documentary Our Planet II, narrated by Attenborough, was released on streaming-site Netflix on June 14.

Since then, it’s been revealed the crew had a close call with sharks while filming in Pacific Ocean waters, north of Hawaii.

The team were filming whales underwater near the island of Laysan when they were attacked by two sharks, which bit huge holes in their inflatable boats.

In an interview with Radio Times, director Toby Nowlan said the sharks’ behaviour was “extremely unusual”.

“This ‘v’ of water came streaming towards us and this tiger shark leapt at the boat and bit huge holes in it. The whole boat exploded.

“We were trying to get it away and it wasn’t having any of it. It was horrific. That was the second shark that day to attack us.”

Supplied Film crew for Netflix’s David Attenborough documentary series had a “horrific” encounter with tiger sharks.

The team were about 100 metres from land and could reach the shore before the boat fully deflated.

“They were incredibly hungry, so there might not have been enough natural food and they were just trying anything they came across in the water.”

Series producer Huw Cordey told Forbes two sharks attacked the team and it “was like something out of Jaws”.

“The crew was panicked, and basically made an emergency landing on the sand.”

BBC 11 years later, Sir David Attenborough returns to the world's coldest regions for Frozen Planet II.

The plan had been to do an underwater shoot with the tiger sharks waiting in the shallows at Laysan, he said.

“Suffice to say, they didn’t get any underwater shots.”

Our Planet II follows the original eight-episode series Our Planet , which was released in 2019.