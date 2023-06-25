Why Suzy Cato cried discussing her TV career

Suzy Cato was reduced to tears as she recounted the role she’d played in the lives of countless young Kiwis during the course of her 30-year career in children’s TV.

Cato became emotional on this week’s episode of the Generally Famous podcast after Simon Bridges asked her what she had learned in her time on TV, including beloved shows You and Me, which first aired in 1993, and then Suzy’s World in 1999.

“Parents are just so busy, families are just so busy. So to have somebody on [You and Me] where that adult was there and the only thing that they did for 20 minutes was talk to the child, on the child's terms, make them feel so good,” she says.

“By doing that, as a presenter, I feel so good.”

Cato believes her role as a television host helped fulfil the needs of children to be accepted and supported.

“From a child psychology point of view, we all need somebody to acknowledge us and recognise us and accept us for who we are, to be the Oasis when we need them,” she shares, the emotion becoming clear.

Stuff Suzie Cato and Simon Bridges.

“Not to solve the problems, but to give support and guidance... oh I'm going to cry. I guess even as adults, we still need that life-affirming love.”

Over the years, Cato has been stopped by many people who thank her for the role she played in their childhoods.

“Something that I have been so honoured by is the number of people that have come up to me years later and said, ‘man, I had a tough childhood’ or ‘man, I went through some bad times, even as a teenager I would sit and watch your program and just feel safe, and just feel loved and just feel so good’.

“So many people hear my voice and it takes them back to a happy time.

“What a gift that I have been able to give somebody else - that happy, joyful, safe feeling.”

To listen to the full interview, in which Cato offers some parenting advice when it comes to devices and screen times, goes in to bat for teachers and even treats Simon to a couple of her favourite songs, use the audio player above or click here.

There’s a new episode of Generally Famous every Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify – or wherever else you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.