Inside the mind of Nigel Latta, the unofficial psychologist of Aotearoa

Imagine this scene: The bustle of Queen Street in Auckland. Shoppers darting between Gucci and Dior stores. Side alleyways humming with drinkers and the tink of wine glasses. Then, onto the road steps a down-and-out man. Rags to a backdrop of riches. Slowly - excruciatingly so - he plods across, glaring at the drivers in waiting cars.

Nigel Latta, the clinical psychologist turned TV presenter, happens to be there watching it unfold.

“Everyone has to f…ing see him. They don’t have a choice,” says Latta, ever fond of colourful language in any setting. “You can ignore him the rest of the time, but when he was doing that and holding up traffic, they had to see him.

“I just think that is what we want - for others to see us.”

Latta’s superpower is x-ray vision of the soul, enabling him to catalogue the deep secrets we subconsciously spew out through the words we use, when we blink, the coffee we order, how we order that coffee. Everywhere Latta looks, he sees what we keep hidden.

That’s my theory anyway and I submit man-stopping traffic as evidence. Latta disagrees.

“I am mostly just listening to music in my headphones and ignoring most of the stuff, and ignoring what happens around me all the time,” he says, over a Zoom call from his Auckland home. (He used the word “stuff,” the name of this publication’s parent company, over 50 times in our interview. Perhaps a mind-control strategy?).

“I'm just like everyone else. I'm walking around trying to remember what I was trying to buy at the supermarket and thinking ‘I know I had to get milk and something else’.”

Supplied Latta’s new TV series You’ve Been Scammed screens on TVNZ 1 on Monday.

Doesn’t he at least use his apparently nonexistent superpowers to negotiate a better deal at Harvey Norman when he buys a TV?

“Stuff like that, I don't want to do. When things matter and the stakes are high and if it is stuff I care about, there are a bunch of skills that you learn from stuff that you can apply but I avoid conflict like the plague,” he says.

“I’ve never complained about a meal at a restaurant.”

Except that one time at a cook-it-yourself restaurant when he asked the server if he could pay a little extra and she cook it for him.

I spent most of the weekend fretting about this Monday afternoon interview. Like an appointment with a shrink, journalism interviews can be a dance where both partners jostle for the upper hand.

Latta, who turns 56 this year, can outdance me. He’s had some practice.

Before he became a regular on New Zealand television helping us be better people in shows such as Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta and the Politically Incorrect Parenting Show, he spent 29 years as a clinical psychiatrist. There, he sharpened his soul-reading skills helping broken families and young people as well as society's thorniest: family violence perpetrators, sex offenders and killers.

Supplied Latta’s books include The Modern Family Survival Guide, Politically Incorrect Parenting and Into the Darklands.

It was the book about those years, Into the Darklands: Unveiling the Predators Among Us, that plucked Latta out of prisons, probation offices and empathy retreats with paedophiles. He first landed on our TV screens in 2009 with a documentary series based on the book.

The prologue of Into the Darklands is stomach-churning for a parent. I imagined all sorts of acts of violence while reading Latta’s epic psychological takedown of a wannabe child murderer.

I intended to just read the free e-book sample but ended up buying the whole thing. It shows Latta’s flair for storytelling, which was birthed when he bought an old typewriter at age 13 and further crafted when he wrote a published novel at 32 describing it as a “little violent serial killer book”.

“For most of my career, I was just this little white dude from Oamaru called Nigel, which is the least tough name ever in the history of the world,” he says.

“No-one was more surprised than me that all of this stuff has turned out. I'm still a bit mystified by it, to be honest.”

In his latest series, You’ve Been Scammed by Nigel Latta, he uses his skill set to help us outdance hustlers of the dark web. The show looks at the eight types of internet scams, like phishing and sextortion, and the eight human traits, like compliance, that scammers regularly exploit. (Phishing uses fake websites and emails to extract information or money and sextortion is essentially blackmail with the threat of releasing sexually explicit material that may or may not exist).

TVNZ In his new series, Nigel Latta investigates the eight main types of scams.

“It is just freaking everywhere,” says Latta, “Do you know how you can find investment scammers in New Zealand? You Google ‘term deposits New Zealand” and when we did that, I think three of the first websites that came up were scam websites.

“I’ve got so much more paranoid about anything online,” he says. His computer and phone are now laced with spyware and virus protections. And not the free versions, but the versions you have to pay for.

In the past, Latta and New Zealand’s fondness for him has been used as bait by scammers. Facebook posts early last year claimed he was scheduled to speak on resilience at an event. To the disappointment of many of his followers, it was a hoax to scoop people’s Facebook data.

He does know a lot about resilience, though. He does do talks around the country, hired through organisations or companies on the speaking circuit. That’s one of the things keeping him busy. Very busy.

He only had 45 minutes all week to speak to me. There is the edit to the final episode of You’ve Been Scammed to get through. Then, in a matter of weeks, he is launching Parentland, a parenting app. It all contributes towards cementing his place as the nation’s unofficial psychologist – a title that causes him to visually squirm.

“For me, [the app] is the culmination of 20 years of ideas and stuff,” he says.

Parentland builds on his six books and three documentary series on parenting, with new research and evidence-based strategies. It enables parents to plug in their kids' age and some unique traits so the app can churn out personalised parenting advice.

I mentioned Nigel Latta in a group chat with fellow mums. At least one of them felt strongly he should be New Zealand’s prime minister because he is “rational, calm and fair and always there,” like a stabilising father figure. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to psychology in 2012.

Supplied TVNZ's The Curious Mind With Nigel Latta.

While fans might fantasise about him taking the top job, his critics accuse him of holding a hidden political agenda. The former politician Simon Bridges accused Latta during a days-long Twitter feud in 2019 of being “deep on the left.”

Either way, politics are off the table.

“Two things. I will never do: never going on Dancing with the Stars. Never going to go to Parliament,” he says.

“If any of those two things happen, I’ve lost my mind or someone else is posing as me.”

Latta has two sons aged 23 and 20. I imagine it’s tough - perhaps unfair - being the kid of a national parenting expert. With the boys now in their post-teenage years, father and sons have had some honest conversations about what they got up to that Latta didn’t know about.

“They got away with stuff, don’t worry about it. There was some wool-pulling. I was surprised by the brazenness of some of the things,” he says.

One son attempted to sell off Latta’s autograph to a friend, but the deal fell through. Latta believes the price - $5 - was far too high.

“It’s kinda reassuring. That is their job to go off and do things, to push, to do things you told them not to do.”

Latta is reaping the benefits of being a father of now-adult children. If you take a peek at his Instagram, it looks like a travel publication for the extreme explorer. Iran, Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Morocco.

“My travel agent is my older son who roams the world and I join him for bits of it. I have been to places where I never thought I would have gone,” he says. One Instagram post has him in Al Ulla, 1000km outside of the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, where a local film crew unknowingly interviewed one of New Zealand’s most well-known TV presenters about antiquity.

Rebekah Clement/Government House Nigel Latta with Governor-General Lt Gen Hon Sir Jerry Mateparae after recieving his ONZM for services as a psychologist at investitures at Government House, Wellington.

“These places, they sound exotic and cool and they would be for 20 minutes but... the places you stay are cold. There’s no water. The roads are a nightmare,” Latta says. “It’s not ‘Let’s go to that resort and have a daiquiri.’ It’s ‘Holy shit. How much further is it?’’”

Keeping up with his much younger son at high altitudes - they’re probably going to tackle the rather mountainous Silk Road next - has inspired Latta to start exercising again. It's also one of the steps he’s taken to maintain good mental health following the difficult years of Covid.

And he is off Twitter, too. He was a big user of the social media platform with multiple tweets a day. Then, after April 20, 2020, in the middle of New Zealand’s first Covid lockdown, there was an abrupt stop. It was only a few months after his public spat with Simon Bridges.

“I was sitting there one day [and thought] ‘I never look at Twitter and don’t just feel angry or annoyed or frustrated’. It’s just dumb,” he said. “You can be as careful as you can about saying something and someone is going to take offence or get angry or have a go or say things to you.”

Did he sit himself down for a counselling session with himself? No. There was an intervention.

“Someone I know who saw this happening said to me ‘What are you doing?’ And I went ‘Oh yeah’,” he remembers. “That was the thing that made me think I’ve been sucked into a ridiculous waste of time.”

It’s reassuring evidence that mental ninjas like Nigel Latta can struggle just like the rest of us.

We’ve now reached the 45-minute limit for the interview. Latta has to take 30 minutes with our photographer and then someone needs to tap him on the shoulder at the rather specific time of 3.15pm so he can be elsewhere.

It’s then that Latta asks me about the baby I had during those rough Covid years. “Hey, is the new baby calm, settled, tricky?”

Words spill out of me. I rattle off far more information than I ever intended to - the lockdowns, moving houses too much, the cyclone, and my perceived failure of co-sleeping with the kid just so we can all get some sleep.

“You just freakin’ do what you have to do to survive and get through it,” he tells me, “and then you just untangle it later.”

It appears Nigel Latta outdanced me.