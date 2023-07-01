New conservation TV series 'like a homegrown Indiana Jones adventure mixed with a David Attenborough'

Conservationist Nicola Toki is the CEO of Forest and Bird, and co-host of Endangered Species Aotearoa on TVNZ 1.

Her passion and enthusiasm for our nature and native wildlife have seen her equally as busy highlighting our “amazeballs” environment to listeners on RNZ’s long-running Critter of the Week segment as she is behind the scenes in her day job as CEO of Forest and Bird.

Nicola returns to TV screens on July 3 with Endangered Species Aotearoa, a new nature documentary series screening on TVNZ 1 that she co-hosts with comedian Pax Assadi.

The self-confessed “nature nerd” tells Karl Puschmann how much trouble our natural environment is really in and why she believes it’s never too late to save even the most endangered of species.

How did you get involved with the TV show?

It was a good two or maybe even three years ago now. I got a call pitching the show asking if I'd like to be involved but it didn’t click with me that they had the idea of me co-presenting the show.

It sounded really exciting and neat but nine times out of 10 these ideas get to a certain point and then don’t progress further. When I got a call some months later saying the show was picked up it was a very pleasant surprise.

Were you cynical that it would?

I wouldn't say I was cynical. The thing is I have a pretty busy life. So I was like, ‘I'm here to talk to you about nature for a nature show,’ and then I’ve got 5000 other things to do today.

How would you describe the show?

It’s like a homegrown Indiana Jones adventure mixed with a David Attenborough documentary with a few LOls along the way.

What is in it for viewers, do you think?

We tend to think of nature as something that happens in other countries with lions and tigers and bears and whatnot. This is a really rare opportunity for New Zealanders to get an up-close look at our own amazing nature, which we never do.

We watch documentaries about nature happening on the other side of the world whereas here in New Zealand we've got the most unique nature on the planet.

Endangered Species Aotearoa with WWF premieres Monday, 8.30pm on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+

Do you think we’re guilty of being complacent towards our own nature and wildlife?

One hundred per cent. We think that nature is something a couple of 100kms away in a national park that other people go and look at. We don't think about the things around us every day that are part of that web of life and that's starting to bite us in the bum.

The other thing is we're really good at telling good news stories about nature. You might see a story about a kiwi release and think everything’s great. But if I was to tell you that in areas without pest control - and that's the large majority of New Zealand - 19 out of 20 kiwi chicks don’t survive to one year of age.

19 out of 20 is a 95% fatality rate, which is the fast track to extinction. I don't know that we've done a great job over the last few decades of telling people that it's not all okay out there.

It sounds a bit hopeless when you put it like that.

This show demonstrates that when something is in trouble and endangered, yes, that's bad. But when people support it you can genuinely turn it around. We’ve found that all over the country.

We went to the Chathams and saw farmers who had almost single-handedly brought a species back from extinction just by learning enough about it and caring enough about it to support the species on their farm. There's always hope. Hope and then a very good dose of elbow grease can definitely turn things around because we've done it heaps of times.

There seems to be a conflict between our image of ourselves as clean green, New Zealand but then also having dozens of species facing extinction. Those two things don't compute.

I personally think that as New Zealanders - the people on this place that Rudyard Kipling described as, ‘the last, loneliest, loveliest place on Earth’ - with species that have been isolated from everything else in the world for 80 million years, we have an intrinsic duty to look after it.

The problem is we're not connecting with it. If this show could do anything, I hope it gets people to feel part of it again and fall in love with it again. Because if you're in love with it then you'll want to protect it.

You’ve convinced me. But what can regular people do to help make a change?

I think people overthink it. Because nature is in so much trouble, we tend to get a bit earnest. The beauty of this show is that it’s fun and really funny. But I’m a busy working Mum. I have to take my son to sports on the weekend and karate on Friday nights. Do I have time to spend every weekend running a trapping line? Not really. But there are other things I can do.

One of those things is just telling people about how cool nature is. It doesn't have to be putting on your socks and sandals and going way into the bush. It could be as simple as taking a group of kids down to your local reserve.