Why have there been so many different people hosting the 1News on TVNZ lately?

The TVNZ+ streaming site has always been good. The range of shows on offer grows by the day, and there's a great selection of locally made stuff, a lot of which has never been on broadcast TV at all.

But, I'm not here today for The Kids From Kōrero Lane or even Ready, Steady, Wiggle. I'm here for the news.

TVNZ+ holds the last seven days of the 6pm bulletin on the homepage. And I count five different presenters in the last week. So I ask a TVNZ+ communications person what’s going on.

She can't tell me much:

"We have a number of talented presenters and journalists in our newsroom. There are a range of reasons why one of our usual presenters may become unavailable – from scheduled holidays, to illness or Covid-19 isolation requirements. In instances like these, you’ll see their team members stepping up and covering for them. Filling in roles also provides our people with new opportunities to expand their skills or work on a different programme, with a different focus for a period of time."

And step up they have. I go back to TVNZ+ and start watching the week of 6pm bulletins. From June 22 to June 28, 1News was presented by Melissa Stokes, John Campbell, Wendy Petrie, Miriama Kamo and Jack Tame.

For a medium that is intensely difficult to get right, with an audience who are notoriously opinionated and which is always locked in a ratings war with the closest competition, that is a lot of players to pull off the reserve bench in a short period of time. And yet, they smashed it.

I'm a long way from being a regular 6pm news viewer. This was the first time since 2021 - Covid days - that I've watched an entire news bulletin on any of the local channels. All I can say now is just how damned good these people are.

I know, there'll be Walter from Waikanae and Alice from Ashburton in the comments to tell me it's all been rubbish since Phillip and Dougal and co were sitting behind a desk, like only a middle-aged white man in a grey suit can, telling us what's happened today in a voice like Moses on the mount. And, maybe they're right.

But let's take a minute to reflect on what a stupendously difficult job our newsreaders do every night, in front of cameras broadcasting every tic and syllable out to a live audience of people who in many cases want to see them fail.

Anyone who's ever got up to speak to an audience knows you're going to bollocks it at least once. You'll stumble, you'll say "umm", you'll get lost and you won't know where to put your hands. Even the politicians and professionals do these things.

And yet, Melissa, John, Wendy, Miriama and Jack don't. Even when the managers at TVNZ+ say, "I know, do the opening standing on what looks like a particularly ambitious nightclub dance floor, with no desk or lectern to steady yourself and a 3D graphic of a submarine to interact with", they all nail it. Every time.

Yes, I know, it's their job and they are paid to do it. All I'm saying is we used to train up one or two of these people at most - a Philip or Dougal or Richard or Judy - and we'd trust them to hold the fort for a decade or so. Because what they were doing by maintaining that balance of delivery, reliability, relatability and likeability, was so difficult and rare that the people trusted to do it were regarded as national treasures.

And now you're telling me TVNZ+ have five of these unicorns, all ready to front an hour-long news show at a day's notice, slipping quite beautifully into te reo as needed, striking exactly the right tone as they transition from war and tragedy to stories from the worlds of music and entertainment. AND THEY CAN DO IT STANDING UP???

What a time to be alive.