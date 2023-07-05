Newsable: Goodbye to The Idol, a televisual crime against humanity

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ

On today’s episode of Newsable, National leader Christopher Luxon chats about the difficulties in costing policies, Jonny Mahon-Heap runs the rule over one of the worst TV dramas ever conceived, we get some tips on staying off the booze for Dry July, and explain why the Philippines is grumpy at an ad agency.

Hello team, it’s Wednesday. I often find myself wanting to write ‘happy hump day’ when I’m writing the newsletter on Wednesdays, but I don’t because it feels like that phrase has some weird undertones to it. But it doesn’t! It’s just a phrase for God’s sake! I’m not telling you to get busy because it’s the day before Thursday. What you do during the week is your business, not mine.

Anyway - we all like a bit of shit TV from time to time, don’t we? I’ve watched about 39 of the 44 seasons of Survivor. My partner’s currently blitzing through Love Island. It’s comfort food for the soul. But there’s shit TV, and then there’s TV that is just shit, and Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s show The Idol - starring Lily-Rose Depp - definitely falls into the latter category, if the critics are to be believed.

The show has just come to an end, with The Guardian describing The Weeknd’s performance as “something that should be tried in the Hague”. Stuff’s Jonny Mahon-Heap agrees it’s a steaming pile of rubbish - but he’d still recommend it to anyone who asks. We check in with him to find out why.

It’s July, a month named after the Roman general Julius Caesar, and which, pleasingly, rhymes with the word ‘dry’. Perhaps because of this rhetorical fortitude, July’s the month when many people decide to swear off alcohol, testing the limits of their self-control and discipline. We chat to a Dry July participant for some tips and tricks to stay off the booze until the greatest of all the months, August (both Imo’s and my birthday month).

And the island nation of the Philippines is grumpy at an ad agency. Very grumpy. Grumpy enough to take to Instagram. Why? Well, you’ll have to tune in to find out.

That’s your lot today, remember to check out our interview with National leader Christopher Luxon later on, it’s dropping around 11am and there’s a wee taster at the top of the normal podcast today.

