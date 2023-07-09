The cast of The Traitors NZ is revealed and say the local version is 'terrifying' and 'evil'

It’s nasty, it’s twisted, it’s addictive –The Traitors NZ is coming soon, in a local reboot of reality TV’s most addictive show.

In the newly announced Kiwi line-up of The Traitors, host Paul Henry will preside over a cast of 19 players, as the “faithfuls” attempt to sniff out “traitors”, all while competing in challenges and building up prize money.

The line-up reads like a who’s-who of the New Zealand social pages.

There are names you may recognise like broadcasters Mike Peru and Matt Heath; influencers Christen Oliveira and Fili Tapa; models Anna Reeve and Colin Mathura-Jeffree and entrepreneurs Brodie Kane and Brooke Howard-Smith.

Also in the mix are writer Dylan Reeve, comedians Sam Smith and Justine Smith; psychic Kimberley Stewart; poker player Dan Sing; ballroom dancer Loryn Reynolds; hair stylist Robbie Bell; gamer Sam “Fury” Johnson; crime writer Vanda Symon; musician Kings and a former cop, police officer Julia Vahry.

Vahry told Stuff her experience shooting the new series was “terrifying”.

TVNZ/Supplied The Traitors NZ cast.

“It’s highly, highly addictive. I'm hoping everybody will really enjoy it and see some incredible strategic moves being played,” Vahry said.

“It was like being in a spy movie – we were all picked up in black cars with tinted windows. They were really keeping us on our toes the entire time, right from the start. I really thrived in those environments of not knowing what was going to happen next”.

Vahry promised that the new series was “fun, intelligent, and exciting”.

“It was way more intense than what I was prepared for. Everyone had that nervous anticipation of, ‘What the heck have I signed onto?’”

TVNZ/Supplied Julia Vahry will appear in The Traitors.

Comedian Justine Smith said her stint on the pressure-cooker new series propelled her into “a weird, dark, twisted little world”.

”You get to live out your evil self, but that also comes with a price. It’s one of those shows that’s really interested in human nature. It was a pressure cooker,” Smith told Stuff.

”We weren't allowed any outside contact with anybody. We couldn’t read the news, we couldn’t look at social media.”

”I don't think I was a great player, but I think having my sense of humour kept me around.”

TVNZ/Supplied Justine Smith in The Traitors.

The show pits the two teams of people – “faithfuls” and “traitors” – against each other in a murder mystery-type elimination game (one that is closely modelled on the Wink Murder Party game).

As the top-rated new entertainment show on the BBC, the success of the original show’s UK format is impossible to overstate. The Guardian called it “the most exquisite reality TV of the year”, as both critics and fans alike jumped on the bandwagon (it’s been streamed more than 34 million times on BBC iPlayer).

The Traitors represents a shift away from washboard abs and bikini-heavy villa romances of recent reality shows, and propels us into a new, wonderfully murky territory for reality TV – one that prizes the Machiavellian plotting of Survivor or the internecine warfare of Treasure Island.

In our local spinoff, the cast will compete for $70,000 at a remote luxury lodge in a battle of wits.

Host Henry, who “semi-retired” in 2016 when he called it quits on his decades-long broadcasting career, will make his return to TV when ths show kicks off.

The 62-year-old said this show was the one that piqued his interest to return to TV.

“I said to the executives ‘if everything you’re saying about this show is true, I’m in’,” Henry said.

“I love that it encourages deceit and treachery, and lying.

“Here I am lording it up over a group of semi-scared individuals in an isolated place. That is so me, and I relished it.”