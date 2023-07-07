Why is everyone talking about Who shat on the floor at my wedding?

Lauren Kilby isn't a professional detective, but she is an expert on one particular case.

Who shat on the floor at her best friends’ wedding?

The potty-minded premise doesn’t sound like standard true-crime podcast material. But its recent ascent to No.1 on the UK iTunes chart proves audiences are going completely potty for the tale.

Kilby, an NZ-born, Amsterdam-based freelance producer, said the newfound success of the podcast, which originally launched in 2020, is “insanity”.

“Reaching No.1 on the UK podcast charts is insanity. We couldn't have possibly imagined that this kind of success would happen,” Kilby told Stuff.

The podcast originally dropped in November 2020, releasing episodes weekly until late March 2021 (with 13 episodes in total).

But, after a tweet from Twitter user @shesgonestella this week encouraged followers to stream the podcast, the podcast has received refreshed attention on social media, and has since shot up the charts – the show is currently #3 on the New Zealand Apple podcast charts and #10 on Spotify.

It’s also number 10 in the US, number 4 in Canada, and number 5 in Australia.

So, how did her friends’ wedding set the stage for a perfect true-crime tale?

“My friends Helen [McLaughlin] and Karen [Whitehouse] got married in August 2018 in Amsterdam – they got married on a boat, which is interesting, because that’s an enclosed crime scene.

“At around 9.45pm, a large human stool was discovered in the ladies’ bathroom. One of the brides laid eyes on it as well, she was going down to the bathroom after her speech, and she witnessed the faeces and essentially… someone shat on the floor at their wedding.

“That was the beginning of the roller-coaster.”

Karen, the bride who found the stool, didn’t tell Helen, her new bride, until later in the evening.

Back in their hotel room in Amsterdam, Kilby said, “they stayed up all night discussing who the hell out of their guest list was able to shit on the floor at their wedding”.

The pair approached Kilby to solve the case as their detective. It was a set-up worthy of Agatha Christie – 100 suspects, a closed room and the heightened glamour of a summer’s evening on Amsterdam’s canals.

What could go wrong? As it turns out, a lot more than just a simple bowel motion.

“Well, that is not the only dodgy thing that happened at that wedding – I’ll tell you that much now,” Kilby hinted.

This happy couple's day took a dark turn – and provided the inspiration for a hit podcast.

Speaking of dodgy characters, weddings tend to be a perfect petri dish of people and personalities – you never know who you’re going to find, including a degenerate or reprobate who might shit on the floor, Kilby said.

“When I started to peel back the layers and work out what went on – some very strange things happened. [There were] some dodgy characters doing some dodgy things behind closed doors,” she explained.

What, then, does Kilby bring to the table as the podcast’s amateur sleuth?

“It’s important to note that I am not an official detective. They wanted to get a world-class detective, but they couldn't afford one, so they asked me and I did it for free. I thought – I know a lot about crimes, it can’t be that hard. I don’t mind putting people in uncomfortable positions, or threatening them – in nice ways.

“I signed up to an online private investigator course, which, I haven’t finished… So I’m not qualified yet.”

The premise is bizarre, off-colour, ever-so-slightly sinister – but why does it make a good premise for a podcast?

“I think people can relate to it,” explained Kilby. “I mean a lot of people have some sort of inappropriate story involving bodily fluids. A lot of them are related to weddings as well.”

The investigation was a steep learning curve, she explained, not just about the wedding guest list, but about human nature itself.

“People are disgusting – and people also don’t mind having major secrets.”

In the meantime, Kilby is already on the trail of her next case – but is tight-lipped about the status of the new investigation.

“We did talk about carving out a bit of a niche for ourselves – mainly because of the requests that came in to solve similar crimes. But we’re going to take it a notch up, to a more sinister but classier crime, which is what were working on at the moment. We've actually been working on it for six months for a year.”

“We’re getting very very close to cracking the case. We’re not going to go live, or anything, until we’ve cracked it. I think my detective skills have definitely improved.”

Even the budget for season two has received an upgrade.

“We’ve also upgraded our lie-detector. In season two, we now have the military edition.

“We’re ramping things up a whole other level.”