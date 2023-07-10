For seven years, a US woman shared her cancer battle. It was all a lie

In late 2012, Amanda Riley told the world she’d been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had little chance of survival.

She began to document her cancer journey in a blog titled Lymphoma Can Suck It, and solicited donations on social media.

For seven years, the school principal, new mum and devout Christian from northern California shared photos from her hospital stays and wrote about the chemotherapy drugs she was taking.

She eventually raised over US$100,000 thanks to hundreds of donations.

But it was all a ruse. Riley admitted in 2019 to a charge of wire fraud and confessed that she was pocketing the donations.

“When people donated to Riley over the internet or at in-person fund-raisers, they believed their donations would be used to pay Riley’s cancer-related expenses,” the US prosecutor said in bringing the charges.

“In fact, Riley had no cancer-related expenses, and donors’ funds were simply deposited into Riley’s personal bank account.”

In May 2022, at the age of 37, Riley was sentenced to five years in prison.

Riley’s scam was so elaborate that she faked medical documents and shaved her head. Members of her family were convinced she was sick and stood beside her.

“I’m confident she was in too deep and didn’t know how to climb back out of the hole she had been digging for so long,” Tom Maneri, Riley’s brother, wrote to the court. “After you’ve been living with a big lie on your chest for years, I can imagine it becomes part of your identity.”

Thomas Maneri, Riley’s father, added his own statement.

“Our family struggled last fall when Amanda finally told us all the truth,” he said. “But through our anger, we still see the light in her and have seen the Hell she has been through that we wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

The story of how Riley’s scam unravelled is now the subject of the hit podcast Scamanda.

The eight-episode series is presented by journalist Charlie Webster of Lionsgate Sound, who has been investigating Riley’s case for two years. It was released on May 15 and has since become the top show on Apple Podcasts multiple times.

“Amanda is a wife. A mother. A blogger. A Christian. A charming, beautiful, bubbly, young woman who lives life to the fullest,” the first episode’s description reads.

“But Amanda is dying, with a secret she doesn’t want anyone to know.”

The podcast “explores this unbelievable and bizarre, but all-too-real tale, of a woman from San Jose, California whose secret ripped a family apart and left a community in shock”.