The Family was NZ’s first reality TV show - what are the cast up to now?

Before any sun-kissed bombshell entered any villa and before Kim Kardashian was doing amazing, sweetie, reality television in Aotearoa was all about one thing – and one thing only – The Family.

As The Osbournes crested into infamy with their global hit TV series, New Zealand offered up its own whānau as a reality cash cow.

Does anyone remember The Rippins?

Awarded pride of place on Stuff’s list of New Zealand’s worst reality shows, The Rippins’ flagship show had all the ingredients of a fourth-wall-breaking trainwreck – white collar crime, colourful language, competitive drinking, family feuds and streaks of class warfare.

Closely chronicling the rip-roarin’ Rippins, including mum Denise, her second husband Pat and their adult children Scott, Maria, Matthew and Victoria, the TV3 show cast a long, dark shadow over the local reality TV industry after its debut in 2003.

It turns out, in those innocent years of the early 2000s, we simply were not ready for the venal, crass, chaotic world of the fame-hungry reality TV family (the show was cancelled after one season, but lives on courtesy of the NZ OnScreen archive).

YOUTUBE/Supplied The Family was car-crash reality TV at its best

New Zealand has come to embrace reality television since The Family debuted, as a plethora of local and international shows now lock us in their near-vegetative spells.

The season premiere is available to view – and it is an absolute doozy. Let’s delve back into what made The Rippins so briefly notorious – and explore what became of them.

Olivia Hemus Ex-millionaire Pat Rippin, pictured here in 2010.

What happened in The Family?

Imagine a documentary look at a Rich List family’s Gold Coast holiday, through the lens of Dirty Dogs – and cases of Lindauer – and you have an inkling of The Family.

Keeping up with the Rippins sees us venture inside their Sheraton suite over one fateful New Year’s period, offering us an unfiltered lens on their chain-smoking world of excess (the pair spend $1500 in the morning on their sunbed for the day).

The easy-to-pillory, not as easy-to-forget, series gives us a sepia-toned time capsule for Kiwi culture in 2003.

There are moments of intimacy between the family, especially Denise and Pat.

YOUTUBE/Supplied The title sequence for The Family

“There's a lot of people that you do get involved with, you don't know how they'll take when you've got some money up there ... [or] how they'll take you when you're on the bones of your bum,” Pat says of his wife. “But she'd be there for up there – or down there.”

But, made by Visionary Productions, the family’s lifestyle of excess was attacked by press at the time.

"The Rippins have nouveau riche tattooed on their foreheads and the Osbournes just have tattoos," wrote then Sunday News reporter Wendyl Nissen.

Pat, the Wellington-born property developer who ran The Markham Group at the time, says on the show: "I am rude and I'm proud of it too."

Maria Rippin is proud, too, of two things in her life – her breast implants (“I’m a proud Mum of two,” she says, looking down).

Scott Rippin, meanwhile, offers up an image of feminism consistent with dad Pat’s view of the world: “I like little women, ha ha, not so much Barbies and that... I like somebody who's not too bossy.”

Where are they now?

Things haven’t improved much for the Rippins since then.

Ex-millionaire Pat Rippin was declared bankrupt in 2008 – he was later convicted of hiding assets during the process.

He later put his life insurance policy up for sale for $1 million in 2010 – a dire symbol of the family’s cratering finances and personal reputation.

Rippin was ultimately sentenced to five months' home detention by Judge Claire Ryan.

Perhaps the clues were there all along – “Patrick's a very kind, giving, caring man...but he's a shit too,” Denise said of her husband on the show.

After the series, Denise and Victoria ran Double Exposure, a “vintage clothing label” with Newmarket premises.

But they ran foul of the law, too, after landlord Ross Crawford said they walked out owing more than $140,000 in unpaid rent.

Sadly, matriarch Denise Rippin died in September 2022, aged 80, after a short illness. She was the grandmother to Lauren, Alexandra, Olivia and Charlie.

And so the Rippins are gone. We should mourn their loss, if only because a more uncouth, more gauche replacement soon emerged in their place – The Ridges.

The Rippins, in their defence, seem to have been largely self-aware.

“And we know that there's going to be criticism,” says Denise in one episode.

“But we know ourselves, we know our family. And we're not horrible people."