Jock Zonfrillo's widow shares tearful message to fans following MasterChef finale

The latest season of MasterChef Australia is on its way.

The widow of late celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo, Lauren Fried, shared an emotional message with fans following the MasterChef series finale in Australia.

Zonfrillo died in Melbourne on April 30, leaving behind Fried and their two children, Alfie and Isla, as well as two teenage daughters, Ava and Sophia, from two previous marriages. A coroner’s report is yet to be issued on the cause of his death.

The finale, which airs in New Zealand on Sunday July 23, will be Zonfrillo’s last appearance in the reality cooking competition series.

Posting from her late husband’s Instagram page, Fried told fans she and her family would be watching the finale despite choosing not to watch the series, which aired a week following Zonfrillo’s death.

“We felt that tonight was an important one to watch,” Fried said.

“We used to really enjoy watching the finale together. It was something Jock was really proud of. It was a job he really loved doing, and so we’ve decided we’re going to honour that, and we’re going to keep doing what we would normally do.”

Instagram: @Zonfrillo Jock Zonfrillo with wife Lauren Fried.

Fried said she had seen “sad” messages from fans as the finale aired in Australian on Sunday night.

“I just wanted to get on here and say, ‘Yes, it is sad’, but this is something he loved doing and this is not the end of the line for Jock at all,” she said.

“We have so many wonderful recipes of Jock having fun, of travel, of family stuff that I would love to share with everyone.

“It’s very much a way I can find meaning through all of this.”