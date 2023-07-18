Who is the best weather presenter on New Zealand television?

Who would be a TV weather presenter?

Every night, telling people it is going to rain again, the temperatures will plummet, your holiday is ruined and the crops will perish in the fields?

And to do all that in a way that keeps people happy to tune in again tomorrow.

As with every other job that makes people say "I could do that!" - I bet you couldn't.

Back in the day, "doing the weather" meant standing in front of a map with bits of cardboard with "cold" and "sunny" printed on them.

Veronica Allum and Sue Scott were the faces and the wielders of the pointers for 15 years. Their fringes rose and fell with the tides of fashion, but their impeccable enunciation and genuine concern when it was all looking a bit dreadful, never went out of style.

But in 1988, the weather, the news and most of TVNZ moved out of Avalon and the delights of Lower Hutt - and set up shop in Auckland.

Suddenly there was Jim Hickey and Penelope Barr, and New Zealand joined the trend for computer graphics and presenters who were a part of a TV station's brand.

Screengrab Weather presenter Jim Hickey was a familiar face on New Zealand television for decades.

There's a generation of men and women alive today who wouldn't have known a warm front from a hole in the ground, until Toni Marsh showed up on TV3 at around 6.45pm every day and suddenly the weather seemed to matter very much indeed.

We've all settled down a bit since then.

There's no one on the main channels today who can flog a breathy entendre quite like Toni did - and probably never will be again.

The world's a different place, and the weather has become a serious business again.

And boy, there is a lot of it.

The weather and climate is a big deal on your 6pm news bulletin, whether you watch it live or catch it later in the day.

On TVNZ and Three, you can expect the weather report to take around 4 and half minutes, out of a 45 minute broadcast. Depending on how much sports news is on a show, it can be longer than that.

Viewers who miss the simpler, easy-to-follow style of presenting should definitely head over to Whakaata Māori TV - Māori+ - where Tūmamao Harawira and crew are great at a brief rundown of what to expect the skies to do for the next few days, without any flashy graphics or smart-arsery at all. It's simple, clear and all done in about one minute flat.

Three have got Mike Puru most days, and he is reliably superb. Anyone who our big two news channels puts in front of a camera has got an incredible ability to make it all look easy.

Newshub Mike Puru on his first day on the job presenting the weather.

And that makes far too many people think that it is.

Yeah, well, Emoni Narawa makes dancing down the touchline while fending tacklers and planting the ball in a flying dive look easy too. Actually, there are dozens of young men and women in Aotearoa who can do that.

But there's only a handful who can stand in front of a shifting electronic display, hold the camera's attention and tell us what the weather will be like tomorrow, in a way that manages to be both serious and fun at once.

And although Tūmamao, Mike and the rest of our weather heads are all generally terrific, they would all admit, over on TVNZ+, one of the world's all-time great weather presenters is plying his trade.

Dan Corbett is a UK and USA trained meteorologist. He arrived in Aotearoa in 2011 and he's been "doing the weather" for TVNZ since 2014.

Corbett looks to me like he has a magic you just can't teach.

Chris Skelton Dan Corbett has been reading the weather on TVNZ since 2014.

The great TV presenters are the ones who break the mould and do the job in a way no one has before.

Whether you're Julia Child or Trevor Noah, John Clarke or David Attenborough, I reckon unshakeable enthusiasm, deep knowledge of your subject and a complete inability to act like anyone other than yourself, are the magic ingredients that add up to TV greatness and Corbett has it all in spades.

Watch as Corbett glides across the stage, pulling rabbits out of invisible hats as he keeps up a patter that somehow doesn't have a wasted syllable.

He might have the cheekbones, charcoal suits and furrowed brow of a Hollywood funeral director these days, but Corbett gets across the floor like the band just struck up a tango and he has a rose between his teeth. Corbett is a delight to watch.

I've said it before and I'll say it again. Live TV is a tough gig and anyone who can do it, night after night for years, deserves our respect.

But sometimes, you have to admit that one of those presenters has become an actual national treasure. I say Corbett is that guy.