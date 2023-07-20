There will be no Great Kiwi Bake Off this year

Season five will once again feature judges Peter Gordon and Jordan Rondel, and hosts Pax Assadi and Hayley Sproull.

Starved fans of The Great Kiwi Bake Off will have to wait for another year for a taste of the reality cooking competition series.

The NZ spin-off of the beloved British series was due to launch its fifth season on August 10, however, TVNZ are now holding off on showing the upcoming season until next year.

“TVNZ’s schedule is confirmed two weeks prior to broadcast and up until that point there may be scheduling changes,” a spokesperson for TVNZ said.

“The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off will be aired as part of TVNZ1’s fantastic new 2024 programming line-up.”

Episodes of The Great Australian Bake Off’s latest season will air in its place.

The Kiwi series features celebrity judges Peter Gordon and Jordan Rondel, with comedians Pax Assadi and Hayley Sproull on hosting duties.

The last look Kiwis got at the reality series was in December 2022, when The Great Kiwi Bake Off Celebrity Christmas Special aired, with microbiologist Siouxsie Wiles taking out the comp.