The Chase star Mark Labbett has another tv show in sights after shedding nearly 60kg

The Chase’s Mark Labbett, better known by fans as “The Beast”, is looking to trade in his quiz master hat for a pair of dancing shoes after dropping nearly 60kg.

In an interview with The Sun, Labbett’s new partner, television presenter Hayley Palmer, revealed he has ambitions for a gig on UK reality competition series Strictly Come Dancing.

“And I used to be a dancer as well, so I’d be able to help him,” Palmer told The Sun.

She said she feels “so proud” of Labbett after the quizzer took a “complete nutrition overhaul” in 2020, which has seen the star shed 57kgs.

“He looks incredible. I'm so proud of him. He looks really good,” Palmer said.

The couple recently spent time together in America, where Mark was filming the US show Master Minds in LA.

Instagram Mark 'The Beast' Labbett and his partner Hayley Palmer, who says the quizzer has secret ambitions to star on Strictly Come Dancing.

In a February interview with The Sun, Labbett revealed he was tempted to undertake gastric banding, a surgical procedure which involved placing a band around the upper half of a person’s stomach to lessen appetite.

However, he says his real success is in eating less and not giving into his sweet tooth.

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who's a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth,” Labbett told The Sun.

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I've done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less, and I've tried to go to the gym.”