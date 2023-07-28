Depp v Heard: New Netflix documentary examines the defamation case that captured the world

Depp v Heard examines the infamous defamation case that captured the world’s attention as the first Trial by TikTok, and questions the nature of truth and the role it plays in our modern society.

The trailer just dropped for a new Netflix documentary that examines how a defamation trial became a global fixation.

Depp v Heard is a three-part series examining the infamous defamation case between Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife The Rum Diary star Amber Heard.

The trial captured the public's attention and became the world's first trial by TikTok.

Showing the testimony side-by-side for the first time, the docuseries explores the global media event, questioning the nature of truth and the role it plays in modern society.

When the court hearings began in April 2022, TikTok became a hot spot for seemingly endless pro-Depp and anti-Heard memes and videos about the trial, which was broadcast on Court TV and other outlets.

Numerous videos featuring the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp surpassed 2 million likes each.

Some posts featured audio clips from the trial, including Heard's comment about her dog stepping on a bee. Singer Doja Cat seemed to mock the line in a TikTok that has since been deleted. More than 450 TikTok videos seemingly mocked Heard with a remix of her statement.

TikTok videos also praised Depp attorney Camille Vasquez, with some showing people cheering for Vasquez in public and others posting flattering video edits of the attorney. In another post, a TikTok user flaunted her Vasquez-inspired tattoo.

The duelling defamation cases between Depp and Heard came to a somewhat mixed end in the summer of 2022: The jury found she defamed him but also awarded her US$2 million (NZ$3.2m) in her countersuit.

Depp's courtroom victory over Heard was viewed by legal experts not just through the twists and turns of the courtroom drama but also for the wider implications the jury's verdict would ultimately have in the larger world.

Several experts deemed the verdict a step back for the #MeToo movement. Some feared it could set back the cause of women who speak out about abuse by powerful men.