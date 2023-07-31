Sam Neill wins most popular actor silver Logie: 'I think there has been a mistake'

The Twelve is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

New Zealand star Sam Neill took out the Silver Logie in 2005 for Most Outstanding Actor, but he was still surprised when he won Most Popular Actor 18 years later.

“I think there has been a mistake,” Neill, 75, said immediately after taking to the stage and accepting his award, which he won for his work in The Twelve.

“I haven't actually thought of anything to say, but I thought my name was just there to make up the numbers. And, really, I wasn't... Look, there is so many actors in this show that I am not even sure that I was the main actor or anything like that.

“It was just... Look, some of them are here and actually quite a lot of them are here ... most of us were in the show and I just happened to be there.”

“Look, I don't know why they have given this to me. Maybe it was the wig? Yeah, it was the wig.”

Kate Roberge/The Press Kiwi acting icon Sam Neill has scooped up his second Silver Lodgie, 18 years after his first win.

Neill started saying his thank yous, but stopped as he was "just so gobsmacked".

﻿He concluded: “Thank you so much. It is lovely to get another Logie and to be with all of you.”

