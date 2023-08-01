Tara Reid, Brian Austin Green and Jack Osborne on a rollcall of US celebs sent to 'survive' NZ in new season of reality TV show

Brian Austin Green, Jack Osbourne and Tara Reid have all been in the South Island.

A random rollcall of US celebrities have been sent to New Zealand for a reality TV show in which they must survive “the world’s toughest test”.

In season 2 of Special Forces the stars had to “face the brunt of winter warfare as they battle the freezing temperatures in the mountains of New Zealand”, Variety reported.

“The cast will be tested with submerging themselves into a frozen lake, trekking a 4,700ft tall snowcapped mountain and embarking on an emergency escape out of a helicopter submerged deep in icy waters.”

The celebrity recruits that could be spotted in the South Island include Beverly Hills, 90210 star and 90s icon, Brian Austin Green, Vanderpump Rules alum Tom Sandoval; American Pie actor Tara Reid, Jack Osbourne of The Osbournes and influencer Kelly Rizzo, who is the widow of Bob Saget.

American sports stars on the bill include NFL player Dez Bryant; NBA champion Robert Horry; Olympic gold medallist speed skater Erin Jackson and Olympic ski racer Bode Miller.

Some lesser known in NZ celebs include Bachelor personalities Tyler Cameron and Nick Viall; Savannah Chrisley of Chrisley Knows Best and Kardashian ex Blac Chyna.

This is the show Dance Moms favourite and social media star JoJo Siwa was involved in when she was spotted in NZ back in June.

As part of the show, the celebrity cast must survive demanding training exercises led by an elite team of ex-special forces operatives.

It will air in the US on September 25, with no word yet if we will see it in New Zealand.