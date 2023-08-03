Jay-Jay Feeney: Dom still brings me coffee every morning

Simon Bridges and Jay-Jay Feeney had an irreverent, hilarious and deep chat on the Generally Famous podcast.

Radio legend Jay-Jay Feeney has offered fresh insights into her high-profile split from husband Dom Harvey, and explained how she’s found herself again.

Feeney and Harvey parted ways romantically in mid 2017, stunning listeners - and their co-host - by announcing the news live on their hit breakfast show on The Edge.

Their professional relationship also ended later that year when Feeney left the station, but the pair remain the best of friends, and have even holidayed with their respective new partners (see Feeney’s social media post below).

Guesting on the latest episode of Simon Bridges’ Stuff celebrity interview podcast Generally Famous, Feeney acknowledged that was “unusual”, but said it was a prerequisite for her new relationship with “great boyfriend” Hoani Molnar.

“I see [Dom] every day,” she says. “Every day he comes into my house, lets himself in, brings a coffee for my boyfriend, one for me and brings the dog and puts it on the bed - while we're still in bed.

“I told him this at the beginning, ‘it's cool if you want to keep hanging out, but I do see my ex-husband all the time. He's a really good friend, he's part of my life, blah, blah, blah. And if you have a problem with that, that's cool, let me know, it's probably not gonna work out between us’, but he has no problem.”

In a chat filled with irreverent moments and laughter, Bridges asked Feeney how she felt about public feedback on the age gap between her and the younger Molnar.

“At the beginning I felt really uncomfortable with it. I'm fine with it now because it's really not a problem. Occasionally you'll get a smartarse comment on social media, but I don't actually care what people on social media say if I don't know them personally. It's not their life, it's my life and my partner's very mature for his age.”

Feeney and Harvey were lynchpins of The Edge’s breakfast show for a long and wildly successful period that generated headline after headline for stunts and controversial antics.

At times, she said, she felt like they’d become a package deal.

“I was in this ‘Jay-Jay and Dom’ box for many years. So, no matter who our third co-host was, it was always ‘Jay-Jay and Dom’.

“And because Dom's very controversial, sometimes I had to take responsibility or the credit or whatever for things that he did that I didn't necessarily agree with and vice versa. But I was happy to get away from that for a while.”

Feeney said it took time to get used to hosting radio without Harvey - and to the different vibe at More FM, where she hosts the Drive show with Paul ‘Flynny’ Flynn.

“I lost a bit of confidence in who I was as a broadcaster and so coming to More, I was terrified. I thought, ‘oh my God, what am I gonna be like without [Dom]? Am I gonna be funny? Am I gonna have ideas?’”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Jay-Jay Feeney explained to Simon Bridges how she’d “found me” again after moving to a new challenge at More FM.

But now she’s much more relaxed.

“I feel like I found me again - apart from I'm not allowed to be exactly Jay-Jay, I have to be the more mature Jay-Jay, the good Jay-Jay!”

The change is clearly paying off, with More FM’s Drive show winning the Best Music Network Team award at this year's NZ Radio Awards.

To listen to the full interview, in which Feeney also discusses her top celebrity encounters, her breast reduction surgery and the latest additions to her extended family, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

