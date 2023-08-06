Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman: ‘Parents of queer kids aren’t villains – they’re just trying’

Fans of the wholesome queer drama Heartstopper, a big hit for Netflix last year, will be happy to know that its second season – which has just premiered – is just as endearing. In fact, the new series seems even more deliberately geared towards modelling good behaviour, guiding not just teens but their parents (or grandparents) in the tricky area of intergenerational communication.

That ranges from the practically perfect behaviour displayed by the understanding mother of bisexual teenage character Nick, played angelically by Olivia Colman, to the less enlightened views of Nick’s French papa and boorish older brother – or, perhaps most relatable, the scrambling parents of Nick’s boyfriend Charlie.

For Alice Oseman, who successfully adapted her successful web comic into this equally beloved show, it was an important element to include. “We see a lot more of both Nick and Charlie’s families [in season two], and we see they’re quite different,” she tells me. “Nick’s mum, as we know, is very caring and finds it really easy to talk to Nick and he has a really good relationship with her.

“But we see a lot more of Charlie’s mum and we see that they really don’t have that kind of close, communicative relationship. And we see the different effects that that has on each of them. Meanwhile, Nick’s family isn’t perfect: we learn that he’s very distant from his dad and that he has a very tumultuous relationship with his brother.”

Yet however sympathetic the show is to the teens, it doesn’t demonise the adults. “I didn’t want to portray any of the parents as being evil villains – in some teen media, [you see] a parent that’s just so horrible all the time,” notes Oseman. “I wanted it to be a little bit more nuanced than that. We meet these parents who are trying, or they think they’re trying at the very least, but they’re not quite getting it right. And they’re not doing anything really bad, it’s just they’re not connecting with their child in a really wonderful way, like we’ve seen with Nick and his mum.”

That thoughtful portrayal is surely part of the show’s appeal, which has reached far beyond an adolescent viewership. “I think it surprised a lot of us,” Oseman says. “The books are aimed at teenagers, like the show, but they have also gathered a wide range of readers of all ages. I really did hope that the same would be true with the show. Thankfully, that did happen.”

Supplied/Supplied Netflix's Heartstopper.

In fact, Heartstopper is that old-fashioned thing: great family viewing. It certainly helps that the show is more likely to dish up hugs and cups of tea than Euphoria’s wild sex and drugs. Was that a deliberate choice? “In some ways, yeah,” muses Oseman. “We knew we wanted it to be accessible for young teens, and part of that was there’s no swearing, there’s no graphic content.

“But we didn’t set out to be the anti-Euphoria. When the show came out a lot of people were describing it like that: as there’s a straight line, and at one end there’s Euphoria and at the other end there’s Heartstopper. I don’t really see it like that. I love Euphoria. I think it’s important for there to be all different kinds of queer stories. The mature ones are just as important as the ones that are more suitable for younger viewers.

“But Heartstopper is just what it is. I just wanted it to be the story of these characters and their relationships. And I think when people watch season two, they’ll feel it’s growing up with the characters a little bit, and we’re letting it get a little bit more mature as time goes on.”

Oseman stresses that storylines like season two’s furore around one character getting a hickey are drawn from reality. “That was completely based on things I saw at my own school! When you’re 15 and someone comes in with a hickey and everyone’s talking about it… For me, that’s such a classic teenage experience.”

It’s also refreshing that the show is so resolutely British; GCSE coursework looms large, rather than some Americanised equivalent, as we see in many streaming shows. “I think people maybe think all these Britishisms are just utterly incomprehensible to anyone outside of Britain – which is not true,” says Oseman. “We know so much about American high school and how that works just from media that we’ve watched, and I think the reverse can absolutely be true. It’s not that complicated.”

Conversely, season two features something that will probably be new to viewers on both sides of the pond, as a key character, Isaac, comes to terms with his asexuality. Oseman herself identifies as asexual and aromantic – identities, she observes, that “just aren’t explored hardly ever in any media, but particularly TV and film. I can probably count on one hand the number of asexual characters that I have personally watched in a TV show. Heartstopper is the perfect place for it – it’s a story about queer teens, it’s about self-discovery.

“I didn’t learn what terms like aromantic asexual meant myself until I was at least at university, and I don’t think I really understood it until beyond that, and I didn’t really understand those terms to be applied to me until later. But if I’d seen a story like that as a teenager, that would have absolutely kick-started that journey for me earlier on, and it would have saved me a lot of anguish and pain and confusion.”

Netflix Heartstopper is now available to stream on Netflix.

Oseman adds that she specifically wanted to show Isaac grappling with his identity over a long period of time. “Of the asexual or aromantic characters that I’ve seen, or that I’ve read, often we don’t see the confusion and the journey towards figuring out that that’s who you are. People think that’s just something you accept overnight, whereas to be honest it’s very similar to figuring out that you might be gay. It’s a journey and it takes time and you can make mistakes. In season two [Isaac] is so confused and he ends up doing things that he’s not quite comfortable with, and it’s distressing and upsetting for him.”

Aiding Heartstopper’s teens are the show’s generally admirable teachers – some of whom are also openly gay, like Charlie’s art teacher Mr Ajayi. “I was in school 10 years ago and the thought of there being an openly queer teacher was just so… I’d never have expected anything like that,” recalls Oseman. “Because of Section 28, teachers were not able to share that part of themselves with students at all or they’d be at risk of being fired, and that legacy has continued on even into recent times."

“So it was really important for there to be an openly queer teacher who can provide that kind of support and to see the positive impact that that has on Charlie. In season one Mr Ajayi is really, really supportive of him and he gives really good advice and he’s there for him, and just has that connection with him because of that shared experience of being gay. I wanted to show what a special thing that can be.”

Season two also features a brilliant new character, the no-nonsense Mr Farouk, who makes a confession to Mr Ajayi during a school trip to Paris – one which, oddly enough, encapsulates the appeal of Heartstopper for many queer adult fans. “The story of the teachers has existed since before the show, but when season one came out there was so much talk about older viewers who were feeling a kind of melancholy after watching Heartstopper because it reminded them that they didn’t get to have that kind of magical experience as a teenager.

“So in season two you’ve got Mr Farouk, who didn’t figure out he was gay until his late twenties, and he says to Mr Ajayi ‘I’m sad that I didn’t get to have those experiences’ – and he’s voicing exactly what all those people were saying! Yet we see despite that, Mr Farouk still gets to have his magical Heartstopper moment; there’s really no age limit. Just because you’re a bit older doesn’t mean you’ve missed out permanently.”

Oseman is extremely touched that her work has inspired viewers to come out to their own parents or friends. “That’s one of the most amazing things you can hear as a writer, that something you’ve made has had that much of a profound impact on someone’s life and has helped them in such a huge way. It’s beyond anyone I could have hoped for.”

But she argues that her show does balance its sweetness with darker elements, such as the homophobic comments from Nick’s brother David. He sneers that Charlie has turned Nick gay, and scoffs that bisexuality just means you’re not really committed to being gay. “I never want to shy away from showing reality,” Oseman says. “And the reality is a lot of people are like David and they do have opinions like that and they will say that to you.”

But, ultimately, she thinks Heartstopper is such a popular comfort watch because people because can “see their own experiences reflected back at them, and they can see that despite these people or these hard experiences, that they’re going to be OK in the end”.

