Coronation Street and Doctors star Anita Carey dies age 75

UK actress Anita Carey, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Doctors, has died at the age of 75.

The Yorkshire-born star began her career as a comedy actress with roles in Whatever Happened to the Likely Lads?, I Didn’t Know You Cared, and Beryl’s Lot.

Carey first appeared on Coronation Street in 1978, playing domestic violence victim Brenda Summers, before returning to the iconic UK soap 18 years later as Joyce Smedley, the mother of Judy Mallett (Gaynor Faye).

She played Smedley between 1996 and 1997, before a “cast cull” by then-producer Brian Park saw her role taken off the air.

Carey later appeared in Doctors for two years in 2007, starring as receptionist Vivien March. She was awarded a British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance at the 2009 British Soap Awards for her portrayal as Vivien.

A statement from Doctors, which still runs on BBC One today, remembered Carey as “a gifted actress who breathed life into the beloved character Vivien March, a character that resonated with so many and showcased her exceptional talent and passion, her legacy remains etched in the hearts of all.”

“Anita's presence on and off the screen continues to leave a lasting impression, and her remarkable contributions to entertainment will forever inspire and delight future generations,” the statement continued.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to her family, friends, and all who were touched by Anita’s remarkable talent and warmth.”

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010, according to The Guardian.