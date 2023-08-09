New Zealand reality TV star Aesha Scott reported 'incident' that saw two of her colleagues fired on Below Deck

Tauranga-born Aesha Scott stars as the chief "stew" on Below Deck: Down Under season two.

Warning: This story contains spoilers about the current season of Below Deck. It includes details of inappropriate behaviour that readers may find upsetting.

New Zealand reality TV star Aesha Scott has stepped up to report an "incident" that saw two of her colleagues fired.

On the most recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under, which aired in the US on August 7, there were two incidents of inappropriate behaviour under the influence of alcohol.

Bosun Luke Jones and stew Laura Bileskalne were both fired by Captain Jason Chambers following a night partying on the Bravo series.

Fans have taken to social media to describe the episode as “horrifying” and to commend Scott for protecting her friends and teammates.

One fan said “as awful as last night’s episode was of Below Deck Down Under, I think it was important they showed it and didn’t cut it. Aesha Scott, thank you for stepping in”.

Another said the incidents “were horrifying to witness”.

The episode has not yet aired in New Zealand, but E News reported that Scott became protective of stew Margot Sisson after noticing Luke Jones’ overly flirty behaviour after a boozy outing in Cairns, Australia.

"I don't want any drunkenness to be taken advantage of," Scott told Sisson. "So I'd just like to see you get into bed safely. I'll get you water."

"I am glad that you're here," Sisson said before getting into her bunk. "I don't want to go in the jacuzzi, I want to go bed. All I want is water and bed, no Luke."

Supplied New Zealand reality TV star Aesha Scott stepped up to report an "incident" on Below Deck that saw two of her colleagues fired.

However, when Margot was asleep, a drunk and naked Jones entered her cabin and got under the covers before producers intervened.

"We can't do that," a producer told him, "she said no."

After being forced out of Sisson’s bed, Jones angrily stormed back to his bunk yelling at the camera crew.

Scott, in tears, woke up the captain to report the incident.

"Basically we came home tonight and I just kind of felt like Luke kind of wanted to take advantage of Margot's drunkenness a little bit," she told him.

"She was pretty out of it. And then the next thing I know, the power goes out and Luke is f--king running out of Margot's bed naked. She was completely unconscious."

The captain ordered Jones’ off the ship for the rest of the night, and fired him the following day.

"We had an incident last night and I want to stress that this is a place that we respect each other," the captain told his crew.

"Our cabin is our safety zone. That door is our boundary, that door is not to be opened unless it's consensual. To walk into someone else's room without consent, indecent, is my limit."

But Jones wasn't the only person who crossed the line.

Later in the episode Laura Bileskalne repeatedly made romantic advances towards deckhand Adam Kodra despite him saying he wasn’t interested.

She even tried giving him an unwarranted massage in his bed as he was trying to go to sleep before producers suggested she return to her own bunk.

Scott also informed captain Jason Chambers about this "very inappropriate, borderline sexual harassment".

Her employment was also terminated.

Tauranga-born Scott rose to fame in 2019 after appearing as an assistant “stew” on seasons 4 and 5 of Below Deck: Mediterranean, before moving to Australian spin-off series Below Deck: Down Under in 2022.

Her unwavering sunny disposition – paired with a flair of vulgarity and a laid back Kiwi attitude – quickly made Scott a favourite amongst Below Deck fans.