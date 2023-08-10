Kiwi reality TV star Aesha Scott on the Below Deck incident: 'We don't actually know what would have happened'

Tauranga-born Aesha Scott stars as the chief "stew" on Below Deck: Down Under season two.

Warning: This story contains spoilers about the current season of Below Deck. It includes details of inappropriate behaviour that readers may find upsetting.

Tauranga-born TV star Aesha Scott says she had to speak up about a drunken “incident” on Below Deck because “we don’t actually know what would have happened”.

The reality star stepped up to report two incidents of inappropriate behaviour on the most recent episodes of Below Deck Down Under, which aired in the US on August 7.

Bosun Luke Jones and stew Laura Bileskalne made unwanted advances towards crew members while intoxicated.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to remind everyone of the main message that was shown on the episode, which is that women, and actually everyone, have the right to go out and have fun and feel safe and that is just the f...ing end of it,” Scott shared on social media.

“There's no questions or if's or but's, that is the end of it. So please keep an eye on your friends and each other.

Bravo Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers in the episode of Below Deck.

“We don't actually know what would have happened, but being in her bed naked – and she's got no idea - it actually makes my skin crawl. You have no right to put someone unconscious into that position.”

The episode has not yet aired in New Zealand, but E News reported this week that Scott became concerned with Jones’ behaviour with stew Margot Sisson, believing he “kind of wanted to take advantage of Margot's drunkenness a little bit”

Supplied Aesha Scott of Below Deck Down Under.

Scott helped Sisson into bed, however, when the younger cabin crew member was sleep, a drunken and naked Jones entered her cabin and got under the covers before producers intervened.

After Jones was forced out of Sisson’s bed by producers, a teary-eyed Scott alerted Captain Chambers to Jones’ behaviour. He was removed from the boat that night, and fired the next day.

Elsewhere in the episode, Laura Bileskalne repeatedly made romantic advances towards deckhand Adam Kodra despite him saying he wasn’t interested.

instagram/bravo Luke Jones and Laura Bileskaine.

She tried giving him an unwarranted massage in his bed as he was trying to go to sleep before producers suggested she return to her own bunk.

Scott also informed captain Jason Chambers about this “very inappropriate, borderline sexual harassment”, and Bileskalne’s employment was also terminated.

Scott has also shared a photo of herself and Sisson to Instagram, calling her crew member “my little cherub.”

“Women should always support women and I will always support you,” the caption read.