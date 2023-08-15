Is this the most crazy (and permanent) Taskmasters gag ever?

She’s only two episodes in, but comedian Bubbah has already pulled out what is surely one of the craziest (and most permanent) stunts in the history of Taskmaster NZ.

On Tuesday night she revealed exactly what she’d do for points – which was get a tattoo of the faces of her fellow contestants. It’s also big enough to take up most of her forearm.

Feels like a fake gag for laughs and points? Speaking to Stuff – months after filming - Bubbah happily pulled up her sweatshirt sleeve, revealing a very prominent, very real, very permanent reminder of the task where she went all out for the sake of five points.

But at least it was free.

“I wanted all my tasks to be under ten bucks, so I got production to pay for it,” she laughs.

Sieni Leo'o Olo, more commonly known as Bubbah, is a Samoan-New Zealand comedian and actress from Auckland’s Māngere who first appeared onscreen in the Comedy Central Polynesian show Sis.

She is most recognisable in New Zealand as the famous “Tina from Turners” car sales advertisements, but may well have given herself a new claim to fame.

Supplied Comedian Bubbah had the cast members of Taskmaster NZ tattooed on her forearm.

She’s now the comedian whose arm will forever house the faces of Dai Henwood, Karen O’Leary, Ray O’Leary and Melanie Bracewell.

It was a spur of the moment call, resulting in a very quick (about an hour or two) inking on the day of shooting.

The task prep time was actually spent trying unsuccessfully to chase down Aquaman star Jason Momoa, in hope of convincing him to get matching sheep tattoos, or 685 (Samoa’s dialling code) “on our asses”.

“I spent all my time on that, then as the date got closer I realised, ‘f..., it’s not going to happen’, so then I just randomly was like, ‘how about I get the whole cast on my arm’.”

Bubbah’s fellow contestants were pretty impressed, she thinks.

Especially given the tattoo reveal was one of the fellow contestants’ “first impressions” of Bubbah.

“They were just like, ‘you’re crazy’.”

Supplied Bubbah (Sieni Leo'o Olo) is one of five contestants on the newest season of Taskmaster NZ.

And of all the faces of her new “friends for life” taking up real estate on her arm, her favourite “at the moment” is that of Lego Masters host and comedian Dai Henwood.

“He looks like he’s part of the mafia,” she laughs, pointing out his face on her arm.

She didn’t confirm whether she plans to add her own face to the mix, but did admit she wishes she had added taskmaster Jeremy Wells and assistant Paul Williams to the collection.

“I’m really tempted to add them on,” she says.