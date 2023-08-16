The Chase Australia star forced to apologise over ill-timed food poisoning gag

Mara Lejins is a Chaser on the Australian version of the popular quiz show.

A star of The Chase Australia has turned to Instagram to defend herself after she made a poorly-timed joke about food poisoning in the wake of the suspected mushroom poisoning deaths.

Mara Lejins, a Chaser on the popular quiz show, joked about severe food poisoning on an episode that happened to air on television while Australia is gripped by a case in which three people died after a fatal lunch.

Australian woman Erin Patterson hosted guests including her former in-laws at her home on July 29, but the beef Wellington dish she served appears to have poisoned her visitors, killing three just days later and leaving another in hospital needing a liver transplant.

In The Chase episode, a contestant was talking about being a keen cook.

Lejins, who is known as The Smiling Assassin on the show, in response joked: "I'm also an amazing chef and when my boyfriend gets out of hospital he'll definitely back me up. I didn't do it."

Lejins was quick to defend her ill-timed gag, posting about the incident on her Instagram stories.

"I promise this episode was filmed before the Death Cap debacle," Lejins said, alongside a screenshot of a story about her poisoning joke.

Meanwhile, the leftovers of the poisonous dish that police suspect killed three people has been taken for testing by the authorities. Patterson claims she bought the mushrooms it contained from an Asian grocer and has given a sworn written statement to police.

In the statement, Patterson strenuously denied any wrongdoing and said she could not explain how the meal caused the group’s illnesses and deaths.

Her statement mirrors comments she made to the media outside her home last week when she told reporters she could not “fathom what has happened”.

“I can’t believe that this has happened, and I am so sorry that they have lost their lives,” she said last week.

Police are yet to charge anyone in relation to the deaths as the investigation continues.