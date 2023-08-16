Newshub drops AM early show and Newshub Live at 11.30am

Newshub Live at 11.30am is a fast-paced weekday bulletin anchored by Oriini Kaipara.

Newshub has dropped two of its shows on Three – AM Early and Newshub Live at 11.30am – and will stop producing them from next week.

Sarah Bristow, Newshub’s senior director of news, said the change comes as the company is focusing more on online audiences.

“Our talented colleagues who are currently contributing to the production of these shows will be broadening their focus,” Bristow said.

Newshub Live at 11.30am is a fast-paced weekday bulletin anchored by Oriini Kaipara, the first women with a moko kauae to anchor a mainstream news bulletin.

Last year, Kaipara moved from the 4.30pm bulletin to the 11.30am bulletin after Newshub considered scrapping the afternoon show.

AM Early is hosted by Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, who took a break from broadcasting earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

It airs between 5.30am and 6am on weekdays and covered weather, news, sports and business for early rises.

Bristow said audiences are increasingly turning to digital and social platforms to consume their news.

“The team at Newshub are laser focused on serving our journalism to these audiences, while maintaining our core broadcast offerings.

“This is an opportunity to extend their skills from working on broadcast TV, into new formats of video content on digital and social,” she said.

Production on the AM Early and Newshub Live at 11.30am will end on August 25.

A Newshub spokesperson said there are no anticipated job loses.