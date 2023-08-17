After 25 years as Prime, the channel will get a rebrand as Sky Open

After 25 years on air, New Zealand’s Prime channel will rebrand as Sky Open, with changes taking place in less than a week.

The channel’s new identity will launch at 6am on August 23.

Sky spokesperson Kirsty Way said the changes were being implemented to “develop the potential of this channel”.

“This rebrand is the initial phase in changes to Sky’s free-to-air channel, starting with a bold change to the name, look and feel,” she said in a statement to Stuff on Thursday.

“... The new distinctive channel identity better connects our free-to-air channel to our family of Sky platforms and channels.”

Sky Open can be accessed on Sky channel 4 and Freeview channel 15, with Prime+1 changing to Sky Open+1 on Sky channel 514, and is accessible for free for non-Sky customers via Sky Go on web or via the app.

The changes will also affect longstanding news show Prime News, fronted by broadcaster Eric Young, which will become News First on August 23.

Free-to-air coverage of the Rugby World Cup 2023 will kick off in September, airing 12 matches from the tournament including the opening and final matches, as well as frequent highlight shows.