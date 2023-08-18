Episode of Duncan Garner's podcast featuring interview with Dom Harvey has been removed

The AM Show host opens up about both sides of his experience with school bullying. (First published March 2020)

An episode of Duncan Garner’s podcast Editor and Chief, which features long-time broadcaster Dom Harvey, has been pulled.

The conversation with the former Edge host was published on Monday, August 14, but was no longer available to download on Friday.

On Garner’s podcast livestream on Friday, which featured guests Louise Wallace and David Seymour, Garner responded to a “letter to the editor” questioning the disappearance of the episode.

“There’s been an editorial decision that’s brought it down. That’s what’s happened,” Garner said, but gave no further details.

Stuff approached both Garner and Harvey for comment.

The former Today FM host announced in May he would be launching his new podcast, Editor in Chief, with Mediaworks.

Mediaworks director on content, Leon Wratt told Stuff he had no comment on the removal of Monday’s episode.

Supplied And episode of Duncan Garner's podcast featuring Dom Harvey has been removed.

Garner’s role on Today FM as a morning host ended abruptly in March when the MediaWorks board decided to shut the station down.

“This is betrayal,” Garner said at the time as he and Tova O'Brien were pulled off-air.

Harvey was the guest on an episode of Max Key’s podcast Key’d Up, when the pair discussed Harvey’s radio career, their experiences of being in the public eye and mental health.

During their discussion about mental health, Harvey spoke about a friend who’d committed suicide, including going into detail about how he did it – information which is against the law to broadcast.