The Chase: Why it seems like we only get 'ancient' episodes in New Zealand

Very few things can accurately summarise the Kiwi experience: Christmas on the beach, bare feet in the supermarket, and tuning into The Chase every day at 5pm.

For Marianne from Nelson, watching the UK game show is an important part of her daily routine – so much so that she wrote into TV Guide to air out her frustrations over “ancient” reruns of the show.

“We’re so fed up with repeats of The Chase,” Marianne wrote in an edition of TV Guide published in late July.

“We love watching The Chase (as do thousands of others across New Zealand) but we’re being shown repeats again and some of them are really old.”

She described an “outrageous” rerun which aired on June 22, in which The Chase host Bradley Walsh made a reference to “last year in 2015.”

“I was so shocked that I replayed it several times to make sure I had heard correctly, and I had,” Marianne continued.

Alex Lim/Stuff The Chase is one of the most popular shows on TV in New Zealand – two out of three Kiwis tuned into the show between May 2022 and 2023.

“Does TVNZ think we’re all idiots and won’t notice? New episodes are being filmed every week so why do we have to put up with the ancient ones?”

As is evident in Marianne’s passionate plea, The Chase has nothing short of a choke hold on New Zealand – according to TVNZ, two out of three Kiwis tuned into the show between May 2022 and 2023.

So, if so many of us want to see new episodes of The Chase, what’s the hold up?

It’s the UK’s fault

The answer is short and simple: blame the Brits.

Due to airing restrictions, TVNZ can’t screen new instalments of The Chase until after the episodes have originally aired in the UK, and wait times for the state broadcaster to get their mitts on new episodes can last between one week to a month.

“When new episodes do premiere in the UK, we air them anywhere from 1-4 weeks after, when episodes are made available to us,” a spokesperson for TVNZ said.

Supplied The cast of The Chase (from left): Mark Labbett, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Bradley Walsh, Jenny Ryan, and Shaun Wallace.

NZ also has a different airing schedule of The Chase – while the UK airs the show five days a week, Kiwis can tune into The Chase daily (twice in the same day during the work week), meaning more reruns are needed to fill slots.

If it’s any consolation, British watchers have to put up with “ancient reruns” as well, according to UK outlet Express.

There’s been some breaks in filming

The Chase, like many other television shows, has seen breaks in filming over the years.

In 2018, when host Walsh took on the role of Graham O’Brien in series 11 and 12 of Doctor Who, filming of the show was halted “for a few months”, chaser Anne Hegerty told the Mirror. At that time, the UK was airing a stockpile of episodes that had been filmed the year prior.

Alex Lim/Stuff If it’s any consolation, British watchers have to put up with “ancient reruns” as well.

The Chase took a break again in 2020 after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the show to close down filming between March and June.

So, are we going to see any new episodes soon?

Although The Chase isn’t currently airing any new episodes in the UK, there is still a light at the end of the tunnel: new episodes will come to TVNZ 1 from next month.