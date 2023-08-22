Painkiller: The tragic true story behind one of NZ's most popular shows

Painkiller is now available to stream on Netflix.

Warning: This story contains details of drug use some may find triggering.

Every episode of Netflix’s Painkiller starts with a disclaimer that the opioid epidemic exploring series is “fictionalised for dramatic purposes” – what is real, however, are the stories of the people delivering the message.

The opening minutes of the hit limited-series, which arrived on Netflix in August, sees couples and parents remind the audience of the real life victims of opioid addiction: their children, and the estimated 300,000 other Americans who have died from Oxycontin overdose since the crisis began in the 1990s.

Across its six episode run, Painkiller moves between real tragedy and a fictionalised retelling of the birth of the epidemic with the story of Purdue Pharma and its real life owner Richard Sackler (played by Matthew Broderick).

The bedrock of the series is drawn from journalist Barry Meier’s 2003 book Pain Killer, as well as the 2017 New Yorker article The Family That Built an Empire of Pain, by Patrick Radden Keefe, which was later adapted into the 2021 book Empire of Pain.

So, what story does Painkiller tell about the crisis, and how close is it to real life?

Supplied Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Purdue Pharma leader and one of the key characters in Painkiller.

The beginning of the American opioid crisis

Painkiller’s story begins with Sackler, the nephew and business successor Arthur Sackler (Clark Gregg), who had left his family in debt following his death.

He decides to tweak Purdue’s pain medication MS Contin to create Oxycontin by adding the ingredient oxycodone, a highly effective yet addictive painkiller.

In real life, the US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Purdue’s use of Oxycontin in 1995 before the drug was made available the following year. The FDA’s then-head Curtis Wright, portrayed in Painkiller by Noah Harpster, would later take a six figure position at Purdue in 1997.

Purdue’s aggressive promotion of the drug saw the company spend US$200m in 2001 alone on Oxycontin, and the company downplayed the drug’s addictive nature, claiming the tablets had a “delayed absorption” which was “believed to reduce the abuse liability of a drug”.

By 2002, the drug skyrocketed from a US$44m revenue (equal to 316,000 prescriptions) in its first year on shelves to nearly US$3b (14 million prescriptions). Meanwhile, the number of opioid overdose deaths in US regions with large numbers of Oxycontin prescriptions increased eightfold.

George Frey/Reuters Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin, 40mg pills, made by Purdue Pharma.

Around this time, Meier began reporting on the drug for the New York Times, which would make the basis for his 2003 book, and the state of Virginia, one of the hardest hit by the opioid epidemic, launched the first federal investigation into Purdue.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 44 Americans died daily in 2020 as a result of overdoses involving prescription opioids.

What happened to the Sacklers?

In 2007, Purdue settled a US$600m charge for misleading and defrauding physicians and consumers with its Oxycontin marketing. Three of the company’s senior executives also paid US$34.5 million each in fines.

At the time, US Attorney John Brownlee said Purdue’s promotion of Oxycontin “unleashed a highly abusable, addictive and potentially dangerous drug on an unsuspecting and unknowing public.”

Though Purdue filed for bankruptcy in 2019, the lawsuits have continued to pour in – by 2020, nearly all 50 US states had filed lawsuits against the company and Sackler family.

KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX/Supplied Painkiller’s Sackler family: Lesley Faulkner as Elizabeth Sackler, Matthew Broderick as Richard Sackler, Sam Anderson as Raymond Sackler, Clark Gregg as Arthur Sackler Sr., John Rothman as Mortimer Sackler, Dan Fox as Arthur Sackler Jr., Catherine Tait as Jillian Sackler, Maria Ricossa as Else Sackler, and Michele Kaye as Denise Sackler.

In October that year, Purdue again plead guilty to criminal charges of misleading doctors and consumers with their Oxycontin marketing. The Department of Justice was paid US$225m by the Sacklers as a part of the settlement.

Richard Sackler is still alive at 78-years-old, and lives in a million dollar home in Florida. According to Forbes, the family is worth US$10.8b.

The real life victims

The inclusion of parents of those who have died as a result of Oxycontin use a pointed choice by Painkiller’s executive producer and director Pete Berg, who told The Hollywood Reporter the decision came after lawyers informed the show makers they needed to include a disclosure.

“It didn’t sit as well with me. I thought we were letting the Sacklers and Purdue Pharma off the hook a bit with a disclaimer like that,”

“So I thought about it, and then I suggested the idea to Legal that we try and find families whose children have died from OxyContin, and see if we could get them to read the disclaimer.

KERI ANDERSON/NETFLIX/Supplied Richard Sackler is still alive at 78-years-old, and lives in a million dollar home in Florida. According to Forbes, the family is worth US$10.8b.

“We put a request out in just the Los Angeles community for any parents who would be willing to do this and tell their stories. And within the first 10 hours, I think we heard from 80 LA-area families who had lost children to OxyContin.”

Painkiller ends with a tribute to the estimated 300,000 Americans who have died from overdoses involving prescription opioids in the last two decades. In 2021, NPR reported that over a million US citizens had died from overdoses between 1999 and 2020.

Where to get help for addiction