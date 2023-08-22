TVNZ Breakfast host apologises for misquoting ACT leader David Seymour

A TVNZ Breakfast host has apologised to ACT leader David Seymour for misquoting him during their show.

On Thursday last week, Seymour released a media statement promising to abolish the Ministry for Pacific Peoples and then went further when asked about it in a media interview.

“In my fantasy, we’d send a guy called Guy Fawkes, and it’d all be over, but we’ll probably have to have a more formal approach than that,” Seymour told Newstalk ZB.

On Monday, Breakfast host Anna Burns-Francis paraphrased the statement: “Comments about wanting to blow up the Pacific People’s Ministry”.

Later in the segment, she doubled down on the show: “Your leader has just threatened to blow up a ministry.”

On Tuesday morning, Burns-Francis apologised on air.

“He [Seymour] later said the comments were a joke, and when I paraphrased his words yesterday, I didn’t get them right,” she said.

Supplied TVNZ’s breakfast host has apologised to ACT Leader David Seymour for misquoting him during their show.

Burns-Francis also incorrectly said the Ministry for Pacific Peoples had an incident of harassment the day after Seymour’s comments.

The incident had happened before his comments were made.

“We also discussed an incident that occurred... which for clarity, occurred before David Seymour made his comments, not after.

“And for that we apologise,” Burns-Francis said.

ACT’s deputy leader Brooke van Velden was speaking on Breakfast with host Burns-Francis when the comments were made.

Van Velden said Seymour’s comments were made in the context of government overspending.

“This whole conversation is ridiculous,” van Velden said.

Van Velden told Burns-Francis her comments where “factually incorrect and disingenuous”.

“He made a joke about Guy Fawkes... It was not a great joke, but a joke nonetheless,” she said.