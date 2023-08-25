Oh, Pit Crew!: Samoan doctor says 'why not?', strips for RuPaul's Drag Race

Dr. Dion Enari swapped his teaching hat for a pair of brightly coloured undies as the tenth pit crew member.

Auckland based doctor Dion Enari has a lot to boast about: he’s a PhD scholar on Fa'a Samoa, lecturer, published academic, and, now, a member of RuPaul’s sultry pit crew.

The University of Auckland School of Sport and Recreation professor appeared on a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, swapping his teaching hat for a pair of brightly coloured underpants with nine other models for a mini challenge on the with the show’s drag queens.

Enari had been approached by one of the show’s producers for the part, and, despite his surprise at the scouting, he thought, “why not?”

“A lot of Samoans don’t really do this type of thing – we’re not really on TV shows like this where we’re in our shorts and undies,” Enari says.

“I stood there as a Samoan man, but more importantly I stood there as someone who wears the traditional Samoan tatau in a space that we’re not normally in every day.

“I absolutely would do it again, and if anyone asks me why I would, I’d say, ‘why not’?”

Supplied Dr. Dion Enari on episode 4, season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

He’s perhaps the first person to wear Samoan tatau on the show, and his appearance was celebrated online amongst the Pasifika community, with one X/Twitter user writing “never thought I’d see a Pe’a on RuPauls Drag Race”.

The show had it’s first Samoan contestant in 2022 – Samoan-Tongan New Zealander Kween Kong.

A play on the pit crews of the car racing world, RuPaul’s ensemble of scantily clad men have existed since the show debuted its first season in 2009, always introduced by a cry of “oh, Pit Crew!” by RuPaul.

Their role, apart from providing eye candy, is to help the queens out in their challenges which, in Enari’s case, was a game of match the underpants – the contestants ask one of the pit crew to strip to show the colour of their undies, and chose another crew member at random to match them with.

Enari says the experience was “just a whole day of fun.”

“We shot pretty much all day, and everyone was very friendly and RuPaul was really cool in real life,” Enari said.

He’s also pretty chuffed to be proving that book smarts and sex appeal can indeed go hand-in-hand.

“As an academic, I can let my students know their lecturer is cool too,” he jokes.

“We’re multi-faceted human beings, and we can be all of it – an academic, a lecturer, and appear on RuPaul’s Drag Race ... and be proud as.”

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under season 3 are released every Friday at 7pm on TVNZ+.