The Outrageous Fortune story Antonia Prebble feared was 'too much'

Antonia Prebble chats about her glittering career on the new episode of Simon Bridges’ Stuff podcast, Generally Famous.

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Prospa

Antonia Prebble has recalled the Outrageous Fortune storyline she feared would cause a public backlash.

The celebrated actor played Loretta West in all six seasons of the show and Rita West in six of its prequel, Westside.

Appearing on the new episode of Stuff’s celebrity interview podcast Generally Famous she told host Simon Bridges the roles were standouts in her illustrious career.

“I look back with a lot of love and gratitude. Outrageous was the thing that moved my career forwards so many steps. It was the first adult role I'd ever had. I was playing a child but in a definitely ‘grown-up’ TV show.”

LAWRENCE SMITH Antonia Prebble starred in all six seasons of Outrageous Fortune and another six of its prequel, Westside.

Outrageous Fortune was known for its black comedy and sometimes dark plots. But Prebble told Bridges she wondered at one point whether the show might be going too far.

“... A pet store burnt down … not directly by but perpetrated by Loretta. When I read that scene I was like ‘Oh God, I’m going to be so hated, this is too much’. You can’t get much worse than burning animals, but it was fine.

“A friend of mine was on Shortland Street and got punched in the face because of something his character did. Even though it was much less than burning down a pet store. So it’s just everyone's perceptions and what they think is reasonable for those characters to be doing.”

South Pacific Pictures The classic Kiwi family crime drama, co-created by James Griffin and Rachel Lang

Asked by Bridges whether the Outrageous Fortune universe might return to our screens, Prebble admitted hearing whispers.

“... Because it was so successful and the characters are still so beloved. I have heard a couple of ideas over the years about how some of the characters might come back, but there’s no firm plans at the moment.”

Prebble’s latest starring role is in comedy Double Parked, alongside Madeleine Sami.

To listen to the full interview, in which Prebble also explains why she’s popular in Germany, click the play icon on the audio player at the top of this story or visit the Generally Famous homepage.

There’s a new episode of Generally Famous every Wednesday. Follow the show on Apple, Spotify - or wherever you get your podcasts - to get instant, automatic access.