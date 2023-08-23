US news anchor caught by surprise as reporter boyfriend proposes on-air

A﻿ local news reporter in the US has received a sweet surprise while recording a promo.

Cornelia Nicholson, who works for WRBC Local3 based in Tennessee, US, was seated at a desk in the studio reading out her lines when the copy changed and she found herself introducing her boyfriend.

She began giggling when a photo of the couple popped up on screen.

Nicholson then spotted her boyfriend Riley Nagal, who also works at the news service, walking onto the set carrying a bunch of flowers.

The footage was shared on NBC News.

WRCB/Twitter Nagal popped the question and Nicholson said yes.

"﻿Coming up right now we have the story of two young journalists who just so happened to find love in the same industry," she reads. "Local3's Riley Nagal joins us in the studio for a special report..."

At this point she trailed off and looked to her left and saw Nagal.

"Cornelia, I do have a very special report. Cornelia Nicholson..." Nagal said before getting down on bended knee.

"I'm gonna cry," Nicolson said.

Nagal then asked: "Would you marry me?"

She nodded and repeated: "I'm gonna cry" before adding "yeah."

WRCB/Twitter The pair were equally delighted to have their special moment shared on TODAY on NBC.

Nagal then placed the ring on her finger as the crew clapped and cheered and the happy couple shared a kiss and a hug.

Nicholson later shared the footage on her social media channels saying she was still "lost for words" and is excited for their future together.

And Nicolson was equally delighted to have their names mentioned on by Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin on NBC Today.

"I'm sorry... did @hodakotb and @craigmelvin just say our names on the @TODAYshow wow! Thank you everyone who's shared the best moment of my life with my best friend @RileyLocal," she tweeted.

Her original tweet sharing the news and the video read: "FIANCÉ: The love of my life proposed to me on tv I'm still in shock! This was the most perfect day. Thank you to all my friends/coworkers who helped hide this from me and make it happen! @Local3News﻿."

Nicholson's X feed (formerly Twitter) has also been filled with messages of congratulations.﻿

The reporter took a moment to thank those involved in making the special moment happen.

"I'm at work still, but I finally had a quick moment to say THANK YOU to each and every single person who has said congratulations and sent us love and support!! I'm so grateful to all of you for sharing in our little moment #NextToBeNagel," she added.

