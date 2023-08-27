Down For Love star Brayden on newfound US fame: 'It's amazing'

Local series Down For Love follows people with Down Syndrome on their quest for love and romance.

Since appearing on the first season of Down For Love – a dating series that followed six people with Down syndrome in their search for romance – 22-year-old Brayden Pettigrew has been recognised by strangers in New Zealand, asking for autographs.

But that recognition could now have an international reach, with the show’s first season “trending now” on US streaming giant Netflix.

Pettigrew told Stuff he “loved” hearing the show was such a hit internationally.

“I wanted this from the beginning,” he said.

When asked what the experience on the show was for Pettigrew, he says he felt “blessed” to be on it.

He hoped to make the world a better place, and bring awareness to what it means to have Down syndrome.

“We are not different, we are all the same,” he added.

Pettigrew’s mother Virginia said the success outside of Aotearoa is “quite surreal because we’re here in our own little bubble in Auckland”.

“Brayden has said from a very early age that he’s wanted to be famous.”

Brayden Pettigrew/Facebook Leisel Shepherd and Brayden Pettigrew are still going strong more than a year after meeting.

The dating series was produced by Attitude Pictures in consultation with New Zealand Down Syndrome Association, and first aired on TVNZ in 2022. It debuted internationally on August 11 this year.

Described as a “dating show with a difference”, the series followed six New Zealanders with Down Syndrome in the quest to find love and happiness.

In the second episode of the season, the audience met 22-year-old entrepreneur Leisel Shepherd, who went on to meet, and ultimately fall in love with Pettigrew.

In the final episode of the season, the couple are seen enjoying Pettigrew’s birthday – a celebration he recalled as one of his favourite memories with Shepherd.

The couple are still going strong. He said he has found “the one” and she is, “loving her Prince Charming”.

Supplied Down For Love was still trending on the US streaming giant on Sunday morning.

Pettigrew hoped the future would hold marriage, a house and, “many children”.

Attitude Pictures producer Robyn Scott-Vincent told Stuff the team were thrilled global audiences are tuning into Down to Love.

“Attitude’s goal across 20 years has been to make content that helps shape perceptions and supports greater social inclusion.

“The fact that it is resonating with the global audience on Netflix is, hopefully, part of a new appreciation of diversity. It is also recognition of a great series produced by a passionate team.”

Since gaining popularity internationally, Pettigrew said he has been receiving messages on his social media from across the world, including the UK, US and Norway.

“It’s just amazing.”

Attitude Pictures began casting for the second season of Down For Love in October 2022.