The Murder of Logan Mwangi documentary difficult to watch, but impossible to turn away

RECAP: In the opening scene of the gut-wrenching documentary – The Murder of Logan Mwangi – Wales resident Angharad Williamson can be heard screaming her missing son’s name on a call to emergency services in 2021.

“Logan!”

Almost a year later, though, she would be convicted of murdering the young boy, together with Logan’s step-father John Cole and step-brother Craig Mulligan - who was 13 at the time of the child’s death.

All three were given life sentences, with Mulligan serving a minimum of 15 years, Williamson 28 and Cole 29 years.

There’s a tricky balance in true crime storytelling - between information, entertainment and exploitation – that is missed all-too-often.

But, told with actual footage rather than dramatisation or excessive interviews, The Murder of Logan Mwangi provides an important watch, without any ruse of entertainment.

Which is exactly how the important story of an ultimately preventable, and horrific murder of a small child should be told.

TVNZ Logan Mwangi, who was murdered in 2021, as shown in The Murder of Logan Mwangi.

It’s both extremely difficult to watch and impossible to turn away from.

The hour-long watch, produced by ITV and screening on TVNZ 1, follows the investigation from the moment Logan was reported missing to the eventual arrest and conviction of the three family members, who were shown to have subjected the child to systematic abuse for months prior to his murder.

After being found in a riverbed a few hundred metres from his house, the, “little boy’s unexplained death”, becomes more understood when a pathology report reveals significant abdominal injury, brain injury and bruising, and obtained CCTV footage counters claims from those in the household about the night before.

While – knowing the result of the investigation – Williamson’s emotional outbursts and cries of innocence are a frustratingly difficult watch, the documentary is most powerful when glimpses into the community, family and investigators are shown.

It’s clear, throughout the documentary that those tasked with bringing justice to young Logan become emotionally invested, particularly senior investigating officers Lianne Rees and Mark O’Shea, who seem determined throughout to find the truth behind the child’s murder.

TVNZ Logan's father, Ben Mwangi, being told the extent of his son's injuries.

“The death of this child has definitely damaged my soul,” says O’Shea in a sit-down interview during the closing moments.

And it’s heartbreakingly difficult not to well up as the boy’s father, Ben Mwangi (who was blocked by Williamson from seeing his son), is told his son could have survived, had medical attention been sought – he had a survival time of seven hours after receiving his injuries.

While an extremely difficult watch, The Murder of Logan Mwangi is an important one and also highlights the failure to protect a child from those who should have kept him safe.

Logan had been placed on the Child Protective register in March, 2021, but had been removed a month before he was killed. A social worker visited the house the day before his body was found, but said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and didn’t see him.

But most heartbreaking of all, are the comments made by Logan’s father towards the closing credits.

“My lasting memory of him was a happy little boy that called me Daddy.”

The Murder of Logan Mwangi will air on TVNZ 1 at 9:30pm on Monday and stream on TVNZ OnDemand.