The Project host Kanoa Lloyd drops a rude slip of the tongue on live TV

The Project presenter Kanoa Lloyd gets a little tongue-tied when discussing the comeback of Roses chocolates.

The Project host Kanoa Lloyd accidentally sparked fits of laughter on Tuesday when she messed up her pronunciation of “comeback” when talking about Roses chocolates.

The segment was supposed to be a light-hearted piece about the return of some old Cadbury favourites, but Lloyd got a little tongue-tied and something completely different came out.

Something that could be considered a little rude.

Lloyd instantly realised what she’d said and covered her face while breaking into fits of giggles.

The studio audience and fellow panellists could also be heard laughing at the blooper, which was broadcast on live television.

Panellists Guy Williams and Patrick Gower attempted to rectify the mistake and get the show back on track as Lloyd struggled to get her laughing under control.

“You know things are bad when the people in the production office cut to me to steady the ship,” Williams quipped.