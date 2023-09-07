Anika Moa is worried she will die in her sleep and what that would mean for her children

Fashion designer Kiri Nathan talks to Anika Moa about her life as a successful designer.

New Zealand singer Anika Moa says she is constantly worried about dying in her sleep as a consequence of her diabetes – and what this would mean for her four children.

“I could die any night just from giving myself the wrong amount of insulin,” Moa said in a frank interview with Petra Bagust on her Grey Areas podcast, released on Thursday.

“I thought if I don’t get this under control, I’ll die, and I’ll leave my kids behind. I spend every minute of the day worrying about it.”

The entertainer first learned she had Type 2 diabetes in 2019. She revealed in an Instragram post in February 2022 that this had progressed to type 1.

She told Bagust her health contributed to her decision to leave Flava last year. She was having emotional breakdowns at work, and found herself on the floor in the foetal position.

“I’d be sitting at work feeling like driving off a cliff or just running away. I was doing too much.

LOVE IT MEDIA/Supplied Anika Moa shared her fears around type one diabetes.

“I just one day went, ’I can’t do it’.

“I was in foetal position on the ground at 7 in the morning, in the producers’ booth. It was one of five breakdowns I had at work. We were on air when I started crying.”

“When I got the job at Flava, I was so happy. But I’d just been diagnosed with diabetes, so I was just moving towards a real deep depression. So I was just trying to be everything, so I could pay the bills.”

Moa also opened up about the difficulties of living with diabetes, describing the illness as “a complete mindf...”

“The moment you get diagnosed, your whole world is flipped upside down – and you lose everything.”

Moa said her symptoms included tingling sensations, sugar highs, lethargy, and “being really thirsty”.

LOVE IT MEDIA/Supplied The mother of four discussed her fears of the impact of her illness on her family.

Type 2 diabetes occurs when your cells have become insulin resistant or your body doesn’t produce enough insulin, and your body can no longer control its blood sugar levels properly.

Diabetes can lead to other health conditions including kidney failure, eye disease and a higher risk of heart disease.

The Ministry of Health website states there are over 250,000 people in New Zealand diagnosed with diabetes, with the majority having Type 2. The number of people with both types of diabetes continues to rise – especially Type 2.

At the time of her diagnosis, Moa shared on her Instagram that living with type 1 diabetes was “scary, hard, and stressful”.

Now, two years from her diagnosis with type one diabetes, Moa is hoping to help others with their diabetes journey by talking about her own: “I’ve only just figured this out after two years.”

“I’m determined not to let it kill me,” Moa told Bagust in the hour-long episode.

The popular children’s singer also spoke about being diagnosed with ADHD at a difficult time during the pandemic, telling Bagust that it’s been a dominant feature of her romantic life.

“The con [of having ADHD] is trying to have relationships with people, as in romantic relationships. I can’t be consistent.”

Moa, 43, said her moods fluctuate – she cried “four times this morning” before appearing on the podcast: “I don’t even know why.”

Moa said she found herself in the occasional existential crisis, but she had a new mantra: “Look after me, so I can look after my kids”.

Moa has four children: twins Barry and Taane with ex-partner Angela Fyfe, and Soren and Marigold, with ex-wife Natasha Utting.

“That’s the point. I just have to keep going for them. I feel less depressed now.”