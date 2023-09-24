Neighbours reboot: does it stack up to the beloved Ramsay St original?

This story contains spoilers for the first season of the Neighbours reboot.

OPINION: Neighbours: for many Kiwis the popular Aussie soap opera provided weekday entertainment as parents came home from work and children returned from school.

While I couldn’t often comprehend the sometimes complex, real life issues in the show like the art of having an affair, or how blowing up a hotel is the most effective way of stopping a wedding, sitting with the whānau to see what was going on down Ramsey Street unlocks a sense of nostalgia in my mind.

Neighbours aired its then-final episode in New Zealand in September 2022, in what many thought would be a final hurrah with Toadie and Melanie’s wedding.

Then, out of the abyss, viewers and longtime fans learnt that the show had been revived, with Amazon revealing they had swooped in to save the beloved show.

But does the reboot stack up to the 38 seasons of history the OG series has?

Amazon Studios/Supplied Also joining the cast is the mysterious American Reece, played by OC star Mischa Barton (centre).

It’s important to note the reboot is not a spin-off or prequel, rather it is set two years on from the series finale.

The show introduces a new family to the street, the Varga-Murphys. Remy, Cara, JJ and Dex. A young group, the family represents an authentic mix of diversity in ethnicity, gender and sexuality - a large step up from Neighbours early days.

Also returning is transgender actor Georgie Stone, reprising her role as Mackenzie Hargreaves.

While some have and will call it “woke”, the inclusion of an increasingly young and diverse cast may help to settle concerns surrounding who is shown and who isn't.

Amazon Studios/Supplied The Varga-Murphy family represents an authentic mix of diversity in ethnicity, gender and sexuality, a large step up from the shows early days.

While attempts had been made to diversify the cast during the show’s original run, the reboot gives fans hoping for diversity what they’re looking for – an authentic representation of a modern day ‘Straya. Although it isn't perfect yet, it’s a step in the right direction.

Also joining the cast is Reece Sinclair, played by OC star Mischa Barton. To be honest, hearing an American accent amongst the Aussie twang is a bit jarring at first, but Barton’s portrayal of such a mysterious character leaves little to be desired.

Fans of the original series will appreciate the fact that it isn't an entirely new round of characters; Carl and Susan, Paul, Terese, Annie, Toadie and Harold all make a return.

Amazon Studios/Supplied Carl and Susan, Paul, Terese, Annie, Toadie and Harold all make a return.

It’s a mix of young and old, with the characters we’ve grown up to love and connect with mixed with a group of characters ready to take the show to the next generation.

All we need is a Māori whānau, like Home and Away’s Parata family. It is Australia, after all.

All in all, the Neighbours reboot is a continuation of a show that resonates with Kiwis up and down the country.

While some of the cast we’ve grown attached to continue to shine, the introduction of new characters allows the opportunity for new storylines, perspectives and representation.

Neighbours airs at 5.30pm on TVNZ 2 from Monday to Friday and is available to watch on TVNZ+. The series also premiers on Prime Video New Zealand on Tuesday, September 26.