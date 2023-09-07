Live TVNZ Breakfast interview takes awkward turn as guest strips off

A Kiki co-founder shocked Breakfast presenter Matty McLean after stripping down to his undies.

A Kiwi entrepreneur hoping for a bit of viral promo left Breakfast presenter Matty McLean red in the face following an awkward early morning interview.

Toby Thomas-Smith had appeared on the morning news channel around 6.40am to discuss his business, subletting app Kiki.

The interview went without a hitch before Thomas-Smith tells an unsuspecting McLean he has “a surprise” for him.

McLean exclaimed “oh God!” as Thomas-Smith began to strip, revealing branding across his chest. He then discarged his pants to reveal yet another sign taped to his underwear.

McLean covered his mouth in shock, while a sheepish Thomas-Smith pulled his clothes back on.

TVNZ Kiwi man strips to his undies in awkward Breakfast interview.

“I can’t believe you just did that on national television,” McLean said, while co-host Jenny-May Clarkson piped up that is was a “bit early for undies”.

The moment was later shared on the company’s Instagram account, captioned: “waiting to see all the complaints from people spitting out their porridge at 6am”.

There are currently no reports of spilt porridge, however, one concerned mother told the New Zealand Herald said she couldn’t figure out how to explain a man wearing undies to her 9-year-old.

“First ever TV interview and probably the last,” the caption ended.