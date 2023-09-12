Why Freddie Flintoff’s Top Gear crash could plunge the BBC into another crisis

It was a cheering sight both for fans of cricket and Top Gear: Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff pictured at England’s one-day international series against New Zealand.

In his first public appearance since he was injured in a driving stunt for the BBC motoring show nine months ago, Flintoff was seen with the England team at Cardiff’s Sophia Gardens. On Friday, he led drills with the players before watching the match from the balcony, and on Sunday was with the team in Southampton.

Wearing an England training kit and bucket hat, he joked around with the team and smiled for photographers.

But while Flintoff’s familiar grin was in evidence, his emergence in public also revealed the shocking extent of his injuries. Few details of the former England star’s condition have been released since the crash at Top Gear’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome test track in Surrey last December, when the three-wheel Morgan Super 3 he was driving flipped over at speed.

He was airlifted to hospital. Fans were told that he had suffered broken ribs and facial injuries but Flintoff remained out of the public eye, save for a snatched paparazzi photograph of him in the passenger seat of a car, a scarf pulled up to cover his face.

Nine months on from the crash, Flintoff’s face bears a scar stretching from the bridge of his nose to his chin, suggesting multiple reconstructive operations and skin grafts. The right side of his face appears to show signs of nerve damage.

On Friday, his nose was still covered with gauze and the grazes were fresh. The sight of Flintoff’s injuries at the crash scene were reportedly so traumatising that several members of the Top Gear crew were signed off with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Many of Flintoff’s friends were shocked by the pictures, having not seen the star since the crash.

“Freddie has been off the radar and clearly concentrating on healing as best he can,” said one. And while they are relieved to see that he is recovering, the sight of Flintoff has caused consternation elsewhere. At the BBC, the pictures could spell the end of Top Gear as we know it.

The show is currently on hold and its 34th series – the one for which Flintoff’s high-speed stunt was being filmed – is not expected to see the light of day. He has yet to declare publicly if he will return to the show, although few expect him to come back. Friends say that Flintoff, 45, who has spoken openly about his mental health in the past, has struggled with the psychological effects of the crash as well as the physical pain.

Legal action has not been ruled out, although insiders said that they have spent the past months engaged in “constructive discussion” with Flintoff’s team over a potential outcome. “Our relationship with Freddie’s team remains a good one,” a BBC source insisted.

In the BBC’s favour is the fact that the Health and Safety Executive made initial enquiries into the incident but decided that it did not meet the threshold for further investigation. That is in contrast to Richard Hammond’s near-fatal crash in 2006, when the HSE criticised BBC safety guidelines.

Nevertheless, the BBC “sincerely apologised” to Flintoff in a public statement. And one line from the Hammond investigation remains glaring in the context of December’s crash. “Foolhardiness and a ‘gung ho’ attitude,” the HSE said then, “is no substitute for practised competence.”

While Flintoff and co-host Paddy McGuinness undertook some training for the programme – getting race licences, for example – the appeal to viewers was in watching them lark around behind the wheel without appearing to have much of a clue about what they were doing.

An independent health and safety review into Top Gear’s current practices was conducted over the summer and will report this autumn, and its recommendations could set the template for a new, watered-down format in which amateur presenters will no longer be allowed to take part in dangerous stunts.

In future, they could be left to the professionals, with only Chris Harris – a presenter since 2016 and an experienced racing driver – allowed to participate.

But those behind the show have always feared that, without the danger, the viewership would disappear.

“The reason Top Gear is a hit is the crashes. That’s the thing. It’s not a show about buying new cars, it’s about stunts and jeopardy and presenters doing daft s–,” said one former team member. “You take the stunts away from the presenters and get a load of stunt drivers to do them and what is the point?”

Could Top Gear be scrapped altogether? The brand remains popular internationally, one of the BBC’s biggest money-makers alongside Doctor Who and blockbuster natural history series. It still attracts six million viewers in the UK – a respectable figure, albeit far from the heyday of Jeremy Clarkson and co.

However, Flintoff’s accident has cast a shadow. Clare Pizey, who joined as editorial director in March last year and was seen as one of the figureheads of the new-look show, recently quit. McGuinness has made no comment about whether he would remain on the show without Flintoff, but the loss of both would mean yet another overhaul – and the hopeless pairing of Chris Evans and Matt LeBlanc showed that the chemistry of a Top Gear line-up is a very difficult thing to get right.

James May, who presented the show with Hammond and Clarkson before their defection to Amazon, has said that the show could be looking at an “enforced reinvention”. “The Freddie Flintoff thing is deeply unfortunate. It’s obviously a bit more serious than we first thought – it’s not just a bit of a shunt, he’s badly hurt,” May said in June, adding that the BBC now faces a “big, difficult question” over Top Gear’s future.

The ultimate decision about whether to kill off or continue with the show lies with Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s director of content. Asked if major changes will have to be made to make the show less risky and more insurable, she said: “Obviously, when something happens you look at all the details. Every time something happens that no one expected to happen, you have to look at it.

“We all feel the right thing to do is to support Freddie through his recovery. It doesn’t feel appropriate to be filming while he recovers. We will come back to that and work out how we move forward at the time when Freddie feels ready.” She added: “Accidents happen and it’s truly regrettable.”

Flintoff is said to be planning a return to TV – but not Top Gear. Instead, he hopes to begin filming this winter on a second series of Field of Dreams, the BBC show in which he transforms the lives of teenagers through cricket. Meanwhile, he is a welcome presence in the England set-up. He is currently an unpaid consultant and mentoring the under-19s on a temporary basis, he is expected to become a more regular fixture.

Steve Harmison, his friend and former teammate, said he was delighted to see Flintoff back in the sport he loves: “It’s been tough. You’ve seen the pictures of him with a smile on his face but I saw him about six weeks ago when my son, Charlie, and his son, Rocky, played against each other. It was great to see him but at that time he covered his face up when he walked around.

“He was on great form. But to see him around the England group, the main team, is fantastic.”