The Changeling: This is what a smart, psychological horror movie looks like

05:00, Sep 17 2023
SUPPLIED
The Changeling is now available to stream on Apple TV+

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: The Changeling might be the best small-screen horror I've seen in years.

Big-screen horror movies like The Conjuring, The Nun and so on are usually not much more than slapstick comedies with the soundtrack played in a minor key. The jolt of a good jump-scare is fun, but after a couple of hours it can get a bit old, if the writing isn't doing enough to drive the story forwards.

We could say the same for so-called torture-porn movies: Saw, Hostel, etc. I mostly find those films unwatchably tedious except as calling-cards for the technique and inventiveness of their makers, many of whom move on to brilliant careers. (The original Saw is definitely a classic though.)

There have been a few terrific exceptions - Hello, Talk To Me - but most of the best available horror in the last few years has been on a small screen.

LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) is superb as Apollo in The Changeling, writes Graeme Tuckett.
Supplied
LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) is superb as Apollo in The Changeling, writes Graeme Tuckett.

I like horrors that make the boundary between what is real and what is supernatural into a metaphor for the membrane between human sanity and delusion.

Great horror - to me - is when I am disorientated by what I am seeing, and unsure whether any of it is supposed to be real, or it's all a projection of the madness of the people on screen.

The Changeling, like the best of them, does this brilliantly.

The Changeling is set in New York City, across a few decades. A young man named Apollo meets a young woman named Emma. Eventually she agrees to dinner. Life happens - and a year or so later, they are the parents of an infant son, named for Apollo's father, who vanished when Apollo was a child.

From there, The Changeling becomes a deft and cruel metaphor for post-partum depression, but also a wonderfully creepy story of curses, prophesies and a parallel world, hidden in plain sight among the streets and alleys of midtown Manhattan. The city is a palpable character here, with its centuries of occupation by people from all over the continent and the world, flavouring the story like a rich gumbo.

LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) is superb as Apollo, dialling in all the beats of a flawed man, trying to hide his own fears and protect his wife and son. Next to him, Clark Backo is heartbreaking and occasionally terrifying as Emma.

Creator Kelly Marcel - working from the novel by Victor LaValle - keeps the tension and the skin-crawling at a decent pitch, but also finds the very human love, joy and sadness that powers the story. It's a rare supernatural story that never topples into being just silly, but so far, The Changeling is finding the balance.

The Changeling is a hell of an achievement. It won't be for everyone - and it may be way too much for young parents - but if you've been waiting since 2018's The Haunting of Hill House for another truly creepy psychological horror on the small screen, I reckon you'll like it a lot.

The Changeling is now available to stream on Apple TV+