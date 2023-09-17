The Changeling: This is what a smart, psychological horror movie looks like

The Changeling is now available to stream on Apple TV+

Graeme Tuckett is a contributing writer for Stuff to Watch.

OPINION: The Changeling might be the best small-screen horror I've seen in years.

Big-screen horror movies like The Conjuring, The Nun and so on are usually not much more than slapstick comedies with the soundtrack played in a minor key. The jolt of a good jump-scare is fun, but after a couple of hours it can get a bit old, if the writing isn't doing enough to drive the story forwards.

We could say the same for so-called torture-porn movies: Saw, Hostel, etc. I mostly find those films unwatchably tedious except as calling-cards for the technique and inventiveness of their makers, many of whom move on to brilliant careers. (The original Saw is definitely a classic though.)

There have been a few terrific exceptions - Hello, Talk To Me - but most of the best available horror in the last few years has been on a small screen.

Supplied LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) is superb as Apollo in The Changeling, writes Graeme Tuckett.

I like horrors that make the boundary between what is real and what is supernatural into a metaphor for the membrane between human sanity and delusion.

Great horror - to me - is when I am disorientated by what I am seeing, and unsure whether any of it is supposed to be real, or it's all a projection of the madness of the people on screen.

The Changeling, like the best of them, does this brilliantly.

The Changeling is set in New York City, across a few decades. A young man named Apollo meets a young woman named Emma. Eventually she agrees to dinner. Life happens - and a year or so later, they are the parents of an infant son, named for Apollo's father, who vanished when Apollo was a child.

From there, The Changeling becomes a deft and cruel metaphor for post-partum depression, but also a wonderfully creepy story of curses, prophesies and a parallel world, hidden in plain sight among the streets and alleys of midtown Manhattan. The city is a palpable character here, with its centuries of occupation by people from all over the continent and the world, flavouring the story like a rich gumbo.

LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out) is superb as Apollo, dialling in all the beats of a flawed man, trying to hide his own fears and protect his wife and son. Next to him, Clark Backo is heartbreaking and occasionally terrifying as Emma.

Creator Kelly Marcel - working from the novel by Victor LaValle - keeps the tension and the skin-crawling at a decent pitch, but also finds the very human love, joy and sadness that powers the story. It's a rare supernatural story that never topples into being just silly, but so far, The Changeling is finding the balance.

The Changeling is a hell of an achievement. It won't be for everyone - and it may be way too much for young parents - but if you've been waiting since 2018's The Haunting of Hill House for another truly creepy psychological horror on the small screen, I reckon you'll like it a lot.

