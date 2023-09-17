Why won't anybody talk about the deleted Duncan Garner and Dominic Harvey podcast?

An episode of Duncan Garner's podcast featuring an interview with Dom Harvey has been removed due to an "editorial" decision.

Dominic Harvey, former breakfast host for MediaWorks radio station The Edge, featured on an episode of Duncan Garner’s podcast Editor in Chief – hosted by the same network. Within the week it had disappeared.

The sudden removal was last month explained by former Today FM host Garner as an “editorial decision”.

Harvey told Stuff he didn’t know why it was dropped. Head of content at MediaWorks Leon Wratt declined to comment.

Nobody would explain why the network that once boasted Harvey as a coveted breakfast host had removed the episode. Requests by Stuff for more information were denied.

Harvey’s tenure with The Edge began in 2001, The station had regularly been one of the most listened to stations in the country across an average week. In July 2021 – two weeks before the host left to focus on his mental health – the breakfast show’s share of NZ radio audiences ranked eighth nationwide.

As the show’s branding and co-hosts changed over the years, Harvey remained a constant fixture. He was married to his long-standing on-air partner, Jay-Jay Feeney, for 13 years. They were together for 18. They announced their split in 2017, and she left the station at the end of that year.

Other co-Hosts included Jason Reeves, Mike Puru, Clint Randell and Meg Mansell.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Known as a “shock jock”, Dom Harvey generated plenty of negative press over the years.

Brought up in Palmerston North, Harvey cut his teeth at age 17, reportedly earning $12,000 a year as the midnight-to-six DJ on Palmerston North's 2XS.

But it was at The Edge he became well known as a shock jock whose stunts and pranks offended many and garnered a plethora of headlines.

In 2005, Harvey underwent a nine-hour operation to remove a pheochromoctoma​ – a rare, non-cancerous tumour that was discovered after he collapsed while running the Auckland Marathon.

In 2010, Harvey angered broadcaster Alison Mau, after reworking a Beyoncé song with lyrics relating to her same sex relationship. The New Zealand Herald reported he’d been warned a week earlier over a separate jingle.

Then there was the time he sent a photo of his penis to paralympian Sophie Pascoe in 2013. It was reportedly meant for another staff member. Three months earlier he had sent a since-deleted tweet about X Factor contestant Grace Ikenasio, containing a reference to the rape plot line in the film Once Were Warriors.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Harvey split with his wife and long-time co-host Jay-Jay Feeney in 2017.

Two years later Harvey shared a screen grab of Dancing With the Stars finalist Chrystal Chenery's crotch to Instagram.

One prank devastated More FM host Simon Barnett in 2017 when a Tom Cruise interview turned out to be an impersonator, organised by The Edge breakfast hosts.

In 2019 Harvey was accused by former MAFS star Benjamin Blackwell of bullying the reality star two years earlier both online and during an interview, to the point Blackwell said he had “suicidal thoughts”.

When called out on Instagram, Harvey sent Blackwell a “two line message”, viewed by Stuff.

“Hey bro!” it said. “I’m not the same person I was two years ago. As I’m sure you are not.

“Sincere apologies for any harm you felt from my tweets at the time.”

Despite any negative press or stunts that may have gone too far, Harvey remained the face and voice of The Edge mornings. It was not until he made a shock announcement in 2021 that his tenure at The Edge ended – just two days later on July 30, 2021.

The Edge Harvey announced he was leaving The Edge in July 2021.

During his final show, he apologised to “all the people I’ve pissed off over the years”, including station staff.

The year prior he had spoken on-air about his decision to seek therapy – saying he had been struggling to deal with unresolved issues, stemming from the end of his marriage with Feeney, his infertility and the stress of his career.

At the time he didn’t rule out a return to radio, but he’s so far stayed away. Instead, he made the foray into the podcast world, with the launch of his show, Runners Only!, in 2022. It won a bronze medal for best sports podcast at the New Zealand Podcast Awards. Guests have included Football Fern Hannah Wilkinson, Dean Barker and Rachel Hunter.

And, in June, Duncan Garner.

Supplied And episode of Duncan Garner's podcast featuring Harvey was removed in August, and nobody will comment on why.

But switching from shock jock radio has not entirely absolved Harvey of controversy. In May 2023 his appearance on Max Key’s Key’d Up podcast was removed after Harvey detailed how a friend had died by suicide.

Harvey’s face returned to a billboard on Monday, to promote the rebranding of his show to the Dom Harvey Podcast. It had grown, he wrote to his 53,000 Instagram followers this week, into a pod “that’s just about people”.

Yet still, the reason behind the removal of a conversation between Harvey, a broadcaster who left on his own terms, and Garner remains a secret.

Who made the editorial decision, and why does nobody want to talk about it?

When Stuff approached a MediaWorks spokesperson for further comment on Wednesday, the rep appreciated the “persistence”.

“But we have nothing further to add outside of our original statement that it was an editorial decision. This won't change at our end.”

Stuff’s requests for further comment from both Harvey and Garner went unanswered.