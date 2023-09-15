RNZ's Kim Hill calls time on Saturday Morning show after 21 years

Veteran broadcaster Kim Hill will be stepping down from her flagship news show on Radio New Zealand.

Hill will exit RNZ’s Saturday Morning after 21-years of presenting the show, saying she will “look forward to having a break.”

She first joined the national broadcaster in 1985, starting on Checkpoint then Morning Report, the latter of which she co-hosted for several years with Geoff Robinson, before moving on to host RNZ’s daily news show Nine to Noon from 1993 to 2002.

Hill also worked in television, her most notable project being Face to Face with Kim Hill, which included her infamous interview with Australian journalist John Pilger.

In a statement, RNZ Chief Executive and Editor-in-Chief Paul Thompson described Hill as a “national taonga” whose audience “trust and love her deeply”.

Kim Hill at Radio NZ on her final day on air with her Mon- Fri breakfast show.

“She has maintained the highest standards in robust, engaging, fact-based public service broadcasting. Her combination of professionalism, high intellect, curiosity, wry humour and thorough preparation is unique.

“We have been incredibly fortunate to have Kim on RNZ National for so long and thank her for her service to public media in Aotearoa.

“Kim will continue to do some work for RNZ in 2024 and is working with us on some ideas for a series of in-depth interviews. We are delighted and will have more to say about that in the new year.”

Hill’s final Saturday Morning show will air on November 25.