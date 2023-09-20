Could Jamie Oliver be replacing Jock Zonfrillo on MasterChef Australia?

The latest season of MasterChef Australia is on its way.

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is being tipped to replace Jock Zonfrillo on the next season of MasterChef Australia with rumours suggesting he has signed up for the popular cooking show.

According to Australian entertainment magazine, Woman’s Day, Oliver, who was a long-time friend of the Scottish chef who died in April, has negotiated a A$2 million deal to step into Zonfrillo’s big shoes.

Channel 10 has yet to announce Zonfrillo’s replacement alongside regular judges Andy Allen and Melissa Leong, but an inside told the magazine “Oliver is the man”.

Woman’s Day says Oliver’s move to the show would not be permanent, but filming is set to begin with him in a lead role in November.

They say the star chef’s deal also includes accomodation for his family when they visit him in January and a trip back to the UK at Christmas.

The chef has been a regular on the reality TV cooking competition over the years, including on the premiere episode of the last season.

On hearing the news of Zonfrillo’s death, Oliver posted a lengthy tribute to his friend on Instagram.

“I am in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo. We had the best time working together for this year’s master chef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him!” he wrote.

Supplied Jamie Oliver (second from left), alongside Masterchef Australia judges Andy Allen (left), Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong.

“Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that, I was really grateful. Mellisa, Andy and Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have their very own unique view and style.

“Jock will be so very missed. I can’t believe I’m writing this. Sending heartfelt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family the master chef team and contestants.”

Zonfrillo died unexpectedly in April, aged 46. His body was found after police went to conduct a welfare check on him at his Melbourne apartment.

He was a judge on MasterChef Australia for four seasons and was popular amongst the show’s fans.

Supplied Jamie Oliver has become a popular figure on TV with his cooking shows.

Oliver initially found success in the 2000s with his popular TV show The Naked Chef, before he also became a staunch campaigner to change children’s eating habits at school.

Channel 10 told Mamamia.com.au that information on the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia would be shared in the coming months.