Once Were Warriors will be made into a TV series

Once Were Warriors was first released in 1994.

Once Were Warriors, the critically acclaimed yet controversial tale, is making a comeback three decades after its divisive debut.

Alan Duff, the award-winning author behind the story, is collaborating with Onphaya, a US-based production company, to bring the iconic narrative to the small screen.

Once Were Warriors: Generations propels the Heke family into the present day, according to a release cited by Whakaata Māori.

‘Political aspirations, financial schemes, cultural clashes, and a search for redemption’ are at the core of the new series, filtered through a Māori lens and the family’s ‘unforgiving past’.

Initially adapted into a screenplay by Lee Tamahori in 1993, the film etched itself into New Zealand’s cultural history, spawning iconic catchphrases like ‘Jake the Muss’, ‘Cook the man some f*ing eggs!’ and ‘What’s the time, Mr. Wolf?’

It drew criticism for its portrayal of Māori in a negative way, during a time when positive Māori narratives were seen as scarce in mainstream cinema.

Supplied Temuera Morrison as Jake the Muss

The revival of the storyline, as envisioned by Duff (Te Arawa, Tuhourangi), aims to confront those concerns head-on, adding restorative elements.

“It will break your heart, make your spirits soar, and your senses reel,” Duff promises.

The cinematic classic served as a launchpad for the careers of renowned Māori actors, including Temuera Morrison, Rena Owen and Cliff Curtis, who would go on to achieve international acclaim.

The company has not confirmed those actors returning but promises some new ones. Sources contacted by teaonews.co.nz suggest cameo appearances are, at the very least, expected.

The TV series will be filmed in Aotearoa to ensure authentic representation of Māori, and the country’s landscapes, awa, and moana, according to the company.

It will be set against the cityscape of Tāmaki Makaurau and the rural landscapes of Rotorua.

The series release will coincide with a companion novel inspired by the television series, also titled Once Were Warriors: Generations.

Onphaya founder Rick Selvage expressed enthusiasm for the project, stating “I was drawn to the passion in Alan’s storytelling and the exciting modern world he has created with the Heke family.”

“Who can resist the power of a Once Were Warriors storyline told through the rich indigenous Māori culture and the beauty of New Zealand? " he added.

The television series is not the first attempt to revive the iconic film. The sequel, What Became of the Broken Hearted’ further explored the Heke family’s journey, delving into their lives and challenges following the events of Once Were Warriors.

The original film received widespread attention and acclaim in New Zealand and worldwide but the sequel had a modest reception, both in terms of box office success and critical acclaim.