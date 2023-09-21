David Beckham documentary coming to Netflix

Victoria Adams (Posh Spice) and David Beckham in 1998 at the announcement of their engagement.

Netflix has announced a four-part documentary series on the life and career of former British footballer David Beckham.

Beckham, who is married to former Spice Girl and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, had a highly successful career in the 1990s and early 2000s playing for England, Manchester United and Real Madrid, while becoming hot property in the tabloids with his wife.

The documentary is set to be a more intimate look into Beckham’s personal life, including how he struggled with his fame, as well as the relentless scrutiny that came with his relationship.

In the three-minute trailer released at the announcement, Victoria Beckham is shown saying how her manager at the time told her to keep their relationship under wraps while she navigated global success with the Spice Girls.

The couple began dating in 1997 and got engaged the following year, welcoming the first of their four children, Brooklyn, in March 1999.

The series will also explore some of his most famous moments in the sporting arena, including being sent off during a game at the 1998 World Cup, and his infamous altercation with Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson in 2003, when Ferguson threw a boot at Beckham’s eye following a loss to arch rivals Arsenal.

The series is directed by Academy Award–winning director Fisher Stevens and features interviews from the likes of Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Gary Neville, and Sir Alex Ferguson

Beckham premiers on October 4.